Championship transfer rumours: Aston Villa want Manchester United man in January

Aston Villa are interested in 23-year-old Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, according to reports.

The Daily Mail claim Jose Mourinho holds the youngster in high regard, but will allow him to get first team experience on loan in the second half of the season.

And with Steve Bruce taking charge of a leaky Aston Villa side, first priority will be settling a back four and improving their defensive record.

New signing Pierluigi Collini has had a shaky start to his English football career and Bruce is believed to be looking at Johnstone - who had a loan spell at Preston in 2015 - as his replacement.

The Mail claims Mourinho wants the keeper to sign a new contract at United before he leaves Old Trafford.

Frenchman Hadi Sacko, who is on a season-long loan from Sporting Lisbon, says he would like to stay with @LUFC — West Yorkshire Sport (@WYSdaily) October 14, 2016

Leeds United loanee Hadi Sacko is keen on making his move to Elland Road permanent.

The Sporting Lisbon winger has established himself as one of the first names on Garry Monk's teamsheet after a string of strong performances this year.

And the 22-year-old told BBC Radio Leeds he was keen on extending his stay in Yorkshire.

In his 12 appearances for the Whites so far, Sacko has provided two assists and has netted once - against Birmingham City.

New Derby County manager Steve McClaren

Steve McClaren has issued an apology to Derby County fans over the way he left the club in 2015.

The Rams boss - who was appointed for his second stint as manager earlier this week - admitted his conduct in his first spell at the helm was not acceptable.

"I am a very, very lucky person, I feel very lucky, very honoured to be given the opportunity to come back," he said in his first press conference since returning.

"My mistake was not quashing that (Newcastle United speculation during 2014/15 season), not dampening that, and not committing.

Steve McClaren in his time as Newcastle United manager

"That is my fault and I apologise for that, by the time I had committed to the club, the club had every right to sack me, and they did. I could have no qualms about it."

He added: “I always felt I had a good relationship here with people, the staff, the players, the supporters. It was really just an unfortunate end last time that has really soured things: for myself, the staff, the players, the supporters, for everybody.

"I have to accept some responsibility for that, and I do, but I am looking forward to what is a fantastic challenge. Now we have to work together and produce a team the supporters can once again be proud of."

Nottingham Forest owner Fawaz Al-Hasawi

Finally, Nottingham Forest are set to be taken over by an American consortium, according to reports.

The Daily Telegraph have claimed owner Fawaz Al-Hasawi is in talks with with the consortium - led by former San Diego Padres owner John Jay Moores - over a £50m deal.

Al-Hasawi has been the subject of protests from Forest fans in recent years over his ownership of the club, with more demonstrations scheduled to take place at the weekend.

Although the Kuwaiti businessman may be ready to sell the historic club, it is believed he will stay on as chairman if and when any deal takes place.