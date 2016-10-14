Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Championship transfer rumours: Aston Villa want Manchester United man in January

  • By

The latest gossip surrounding the second tier

Manchester United keeper San Johnstone

Aston Villa are interested in 23-year-old Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, according to reports.

The Daily Mail claim Jose Mourinho holds the youngster in high regard, but will allow him to get first team experience on loan in the second half of the season.

And with Steve Bruce taking charge of a leaky Aston Villa side, first priority will be settling a back four and improving their defensive record.

New signing Pierluigi Collini has had a shaky start to his English football career and Bruce is believed to be looking at Johnstone - who had a loan spell at Preston in 2015 - as his replacement.

The Mail claims Mourinho wants the keeper to sign a new contract at United before he leaves Old Trafford.

Leeds United loanee Hadi Sacko is keen on making his move to Elland Road permanent.

The Sporting Lisbon winger has established himself as one of the first names on Garry Monk's teamsheet after a string of strong performances this year.

And the 22-year-old told BBC Radio Leeds he was keen on extending his stay in Yorkshire.

In his 12 appearances for the Whites so far, Sacko has provided two assists and has netted once - against Birmingham City.

New Derby County manager Steve McClaren

Steve McClaren has issued an apology to Derby County fans over the way he left the club in 2015.

The Rams boss - who was appointed for his second stint as manager earlier this week - admitted his conduct in his first spell at the helm was not acceptable.

"I am a very, very lucky person, I feel very lucky, very honoured to be given the opportunity to come back," he said in his first press conference since returning.

"My mistake was not quashing that (Newcastle United speculation during 2014/15 season), not dampening that, and not committing.

Steve McClaren in his time as Newcastle United manager

"That is my fault and I apologise for that, by the time I had committed to the club, the club had every right to sack me, and they did. I could have no qualms about it."

He added: “I always felt I had a good relationship here with people, the staff, the players, the supporters. It was really just an unfortunate end last time that has really soured things: for myself, the staff, the players, the supporters, for everybody.

"I have to accept some responsibility for that, and I do, but I am looking forward to what is a fantastic challenge. Now we have to work together and produce a team the supporters can once again be proud of."

Nottingham Forest owner Fawaz Al-Hasawi

Finally, Nottingham Forest are set to be taken over by an American consortium, according to reports.

The Daily Telegraph have claimed owner Fawaz Al-Hasawi is in talks with with the consortium - led by former San Diego Padres owner John Jay Moores - over a £50m deal.

Al-Hasawi has been the subject of protests from Forest fans in recent years over his ownership of the club, with more demonstrations scheduled to take place at the weekend.

Although the Kuwaiti businessman may be ready to sell the historic club, it is believed he will stay on as chairman if and when any deal takes place.

Huddersfield Town latest

Season So Far - How Town Sit Top Town's Top 6 Full Time Celebrations Huddersfield Town Daily LIVE Blog How the New Boys' Old Clubs are doing
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Championship transfer rumours: Serie A side keen on Chelsea's Championship loanee

The latest gossip surrounding the second tier

Related Tags

In The News
Transfer deadline day
People
Jose Mourinho
Events
Football League Championship
Teams
Aston Villa FC
Manchester United FC
Derby County FC

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

  1. Football League Championship
    Championship transfer rumours: Aston Villa want Manchester United man in January
  2. Huddersfield Giants RLFC
    Huddersfield Giants switch their Super League fixtures to Friday night
  3. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town's clash with Sheffield Wednesday set for new John Smith's record
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    Neil Warnock makes bow at Cardiff: The manager's best signings for Huddersfield Town
  5. Aaron Mooy
    Will Aaron Mooy be fit to face Sheffield Wednesday at the John Smith Stadium this Sunday?

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent