Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aston Villa have been told Hearts defender John Souttar is not for sale in January.

The Claret and Blues had been linked with the 20-year-old in recent weeks, but Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has revealed his prized asset will not be leaving the Tynecastle Stadium in the winter.

Neilson told the Daily Record: “We see his future at Hearts. John understands he still has another couple of years to do here, to mature, get more physical and learn as a defender.

“You can see the progression he’s made since coming to Hearts but, even with that, he can still move up a few steps before he is ready to move down south.

“It would be jumping the gun to talk about him leaving now. We have no interest in selling him and he has no interest in leaving. He has a great opportunity here, he is playing week in, week out for one of the top teams in Scotland. The next step for John is to try to get into the national team and play at a consistent level through an entire season at club level.

“Whenever my players go, whether for a fee or compensation, we want them to be first-team players. I don’t want them to leave Hearts to be Under-21 players in England or get loaned out."

Neilson added: “You want your players to be linked to big teams, you just hope it doesn’t affect them and I don’t think it will, John’s a level-headed boy.

“The majority are like that – they all get linked, Jamie Walker, Sam Nicholson, Paterson, it’s just part and parcel of football.

“We usually just have a laugh and a joke about it and say ‘who is it this week?’”

Newcastle United new boy Grant Hanley says it's a "dream" to play football for the North East side.

Hanley joined Newcastle from Blackburn in the summer and played in the EFL Cup in front of 49,042 fans yesterday - compared with the 3,448 that were present in Rovers' last cup match.

Speaking to the club website, Hanley said: "The support here is unlike anything I’ve ever seen before.

"I’ve never experienced it before, it’s unbelievable. Since I’ve been here, the fans have been first class, and it’s a credit to them that they turn out in their numbers every week, home or away.

"There were however many thousand here again tonight, what a place to play football. It’s a dream really."

Wolverhampton Wanderers have confirmed the departure of general manager Andrea Butti.

Walter Zenga and assistant manager Stefano Cusin both left the club yesterday, with Butti following them out the door today.

A statement on the club website reads: "Wolves can confirm that Andrea Butti has left his position as team general manager.

"Andrea, who had previously worked in similar roles at Inter Milan and Monaco, had been co-ordinating the activities of the first team and technical staff.

Wolves would like to thank Andrea for his contribution and dedication, and wish him well for the future."

Finally, Port Vale are reportedly ready to sign Birmingham City forward Alex Jones on a permanent deal in January.

The Blues striker was signed on loan by the Staffordshire side at the start of the season and his eight goals have helped the Valiants to 7th in the League One table.

Chairman Norman Smurthwaite is keen on making the 22-year-old a permanent signing in January and he told BBC Radio Stoke: "I had a meeting with the CEO of Birmingham and we're putting a proposal forward as we speak. The way to go forward would be to acquire his services in January.

"I'm in the way of trying to build a football club, not just run one. (Alex) is a great lad, I think he's embraced the club. I love him to bits and he'd be a great addition to our permanent squad."