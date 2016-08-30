Aston Villa have reportedly bid £15m for Bristol City striker Jonathan Kodjia.

The Robins' forward struck 20 times in all competitions last season and Villa see the 26-year-old as the answer to their goal-scoring issues.

The Midlands side have bagged six goals in six games this season and are sat 16th in the Championship table, despite having ambitions of bouncing straight back into the Premier League.

An offer for Kodjia has come after Villa's deal for Hull city striker Abel Hernandez hit difficulties.

It is believed a £20m bid had been accepted by the Tigers, but personal terms could not be agreed.

Charlie Taylor competes for the ball with Sean Scannell

Leeds United are bracing themselves for a spate of multi-million pound bids for defender Charlie Taylor.

The full-back handed in a transfer request last month, but the Yorkshire club rejected the request.

However, a line of Premier League clubs are though to be keen on Taylor, with Liverpool, Bournemouth and West Brom leading the pack.

Leeds boss Gary Monk is adamant Taylor will still be at the club after Wednesday's 11pm deadline - but the Yorkshire Evening Post says that an offer of around £8m could tempt the club to sell.

Idrissa Sylla

Queens Park Rangers are in advanced talks to sign Anderlecht forward Idrissa Sylla, according to reports.

The Guinean is thought to be in West London to complete a medical ahead of the £1.75m move today.

The 25-year-old - dubbed the Belgian Chris Waddle - has scored nine goals in two seasons and Anderlecht, but has not started all the Paars-wit's games.

A deal is likely to be agreed in the next 24 hours.

AP Photo/Matthias Schrader Ghana's Christian Atsu leaps over the challenge of Germany's Shkodran Mustafi during a 2014 World Cup match

Newcastle United have all but wrapped up the signing of Christian Atsu on loan from Chelsea.

The Toon have an option to buy at the end of the loan deal for the Ghanaian and are also reportedly in for Liverpool outcast Lazar Markovic.

The Serbian is thought to be weighing up an offer from Newcastle after being loaned out to Fenerbahce by the Reds last season.

Joel Lynch and Nelson Oliveira

Finally, Norwich City have signed Benfica forward Nelson Oliveira for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old has agreed a four-year deal with the Canaries, having scored nine goals in 29 appearances at Nottingham Forest on loan last campaign.

On his new signing, Norwich boss Alex Neil told Radio Norwich: "Technically he's a fantastic player. He can take the ball and see things.

"This lad's a bit different. He wants to come and link with the ball and get other people involved in the game so he's a good option for us."