Birmingham City boss Gary Rowett has admitted he is exploring the possibility of signing free agents ahead of the January transfer window.

The Blues are running short on defensive cover with Rhoys Wiggins and Paul Caddis sidelined for extended periods and the manager believes the free agent market could be the answer to their problems.

The Birmingham boss said: "That's exactly what we have done since Sunday, that's something we will have a look at – if Cardiff haven't signed them all up by now hopefully there are one or two left on the market.

"It's a difficult one because the types of players we would want would be players that would be of good stock - and a lot of those players probably wouldn't be interested in coming in for eight weeks to cover. It's a fine line.

"Certainly there would be an opportunity in January to strengthen some of those areas as well. We are certainly having a look and seeing if we can get one or two in to train.

"But I think good housekeeping suggests we will look at the free agent market and see if we can get one in who can cover both full-back areas.

"You often get a full-back who can play either side. It won't be ideal but it might be something we look at short term."

Any deal Birmingham were to do for a free agent would have had to have been finalised by midday today for the player to be eligible for the Huddersfield Town fixture tomorrow.

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock has admitted he will sell in January to bring in the players he wants in South Wales.

The former Town manager has already brought in three free agents - Sol Bamba, Junior Hoilett and Marouane Chamakh - but is looking forward to the transfer window and putting his stamp on the squad.

"It’s not the international break I’m looking forward to, it’s January if I'm honest," said Warnock.

"I’ve learned a lot in the last few weeks and we have to change certain things – and probably one or two players as well.

“We haven’t got an awful lot of natural goalscorers so we have to work harder for the goals, so we have to try and solve those problems in January because I don’t think we can solve them before.

“We have got to be out and about in these next few weeks, looking at international games, and all the staff will be looking at players at different levels in the next couple of weeks.”

He continued: “I've suggested what I'd like to do and the type of player I'd like to bring into the club and to do that I've said how I would offset certain players to cover that.

“It's alright saying let him go, let him go, but you still have to have people that want them; we may have to probably let go someone we may not want to, if it means getting the right player in.

“It's a difficult time but I do feel we have to improve the squad if I'm honest, and you have to make difficult decisions sometimes.

Newcastle United have already agreed a £9.7m deal with Marseille for winger Florian Thauvin, according to reports.

Thauvin signed for Newcastle in 2015 for £15m but flopped on Tyneside, scoring one goal in just 16 appearances for the club.

The 23-year-old rejoined Marseille on loan last January, with the French club adding another year on to the deal over the summer, but now French outlet La Provence claim OL want to re-sign the forward on a permanent deal.

The reports also state Thauvin has already played the required number of matches to trigger a permanent clause in his contract at the Stade Velodrome.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to appoint Paul Lambert as their new manager.

The BBC claim the former Aston Villa boss will take over from Walter Zenga at Molineux, with the Italian lasting just 87 days in the hot seat.

It is believed Lambert - who has been out of a job since leaving Blackburn Rovers last season - has had two interviews at the Midlands club, but will not be announced as boss until after the match against Derby this weekend.

First team coach Rob Edwards will take the team for the match at Molineux tomorrow.