Not too much going on around the Championship today, but is a selection of things going on around the second tier.

First off Blackburn Rovers have signed former Manchester United and England defender Wes Brown.

The centre-half has been on trial at the club since leaving Sunderland at the end of last season and Owen Coyle has now signed the 36-year-old on a year-long contract.

A deal was thought to have been in the pipeline in pre-season, but a calf injury picked up before the Championship season began delayed the contract offer.

Blackburn Rovers manager Owen Coyle

On his new signing, Blackburn boss Owen Coyle said: "He's been outstanding. He's a constant professional - his attitude has been exemplary around the training ground with the young players, helping and encouraging them."

"He’s trained really hard to get himself in good shape and long may that continue.

"When he’s fully fit, he’s a very, very good player and that helps Blackburn Rovers, which is what we’re all here to do."

Leicester's Daniel Amartey holds off Steven Naismith of Norwich City

Norwich City striker Steven Naismith has revealed he had the opportunity to leave the Canaries over the summer.

The former Rangers forward has been left out for three of Norwich's last league match squads and it is believed Sunderland could rekindle their interest in the striker in January - and Naismith may opt to leave.

The Scot told the club's YouTube channel: "There was an opportunity but I said all along that I wouldn’t just pick any decision to move. I came to Norwich to do well and hopefully help the club improve.

"The opportunity came up but it didn’t materialise for one reason or another and I thought I would be coming back to still play a big part for Norwich."

Newcastle United's Daryl Murphy battles with Wolves' Kortney Hause

Newcastle United striker Daryl Murphy has spoken of his disappointment on failing to score on his debut for the Magpies.

The former Ipswich Town man was handed his first start for the club in the EFL Cup last week after a summer switch, but he was hoping to grab a goal as he looks to cement a place in the Toon's starting lineup.

He told the club website: "It was nice to get the start, and to start at home. It was good to get the full 90 minutes, get the win and keep a clean sheet – the only thing I’m disappointed with is that I didn’t score, but that’ll come.

"It was a good crowd here tonight, and I’ve been itching to go since I signed, to be honest. But I knew I had to be patient and I knew I’d get a chance at some stage, so I just had to be ready."

We're pleased to announce the signing of Billy Whitehouse on loan from Leeds United: https://t.co/3jeiTukxNR #GAFC pic.twitter.com/YM9sl1Puh2 — Guiseley AFC (@GuiseleyAFC) September 21, 2016

Leeds United have sent out youngster Billy Whitehouse on loan to non-league side Guiseley

The 20-year-old signed for Leeds over the summer from Doncaster Rovers and performed well in the under-23 side at right-back.

Finally, Aston Villa have handed Jordan Lyden a new contract as Roberto Di Matteo looks to rebuild the club following relegation.

The 20-year-old Australian was out of contract at the end of the season, but has signed a new deal which will keep him at Villa Park until 2019.