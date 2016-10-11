Championship transfer rumours: Cardiff City swoop for three free agents

Former Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock hasn't hung around since joining Cardiff City with three new signings joining the ranks in south Wales within a week.

Former Leeds captain Sol Bamba, ex-QPR wide man Junior Hoilett and former Arsenal striker Marouane Chamakh all joined the Bluebirds today.

Chamakh and Hoilett were released by their clubs in the summer with Bamba leaving Elland Road through mutual consent due to personal reasons.

All three players should be eligible to face Bristol City next weekend assuming they are granted international clearance.

Blackburn Rovers manager Owen Coyle

Owen Coyle has revealed he would like to sign Marvin Emnes on a permanent deal at Ewood Park.

Emnes is on loan to Blackburn Rovers from Swansea until January, but Coyle is keen on making the deal permanent.

In an interview with the Lancashire Telegraph, the manager said: "Marvin is one I would like to sign. He comes out of contract next year and he's one I've always been a big admirer of for a number of years.

"Again the contacts I used at Swansea I got him in for an absolute song in comparison to what he earns."

Manchester United's Ander Herrera and Norwich City's Martin Olsson battle for the ball

Norwich City defender Martin Olsson has revealed he was attracting interest from an unnamed club in the summer.

The full-back also said he may be interested in a move away from Carrow Road this year, claiming there would be several other clubs in line for his services.

He told Swedish outlet Viasasport: “During the summer, there was a club that was looking at me, but it did not happen. I’m now instead focusing on Norwich so we’ll see what happens in January or in the summer. It may be that I go on a Bosman.

“We’ll see if they want to give me a new contract, but I have thought of myself as well. There may be no new contract, I will surely have several other clubs as options too.”

Lee Johnson, manager of Bristol City

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has sparked transfer speculation at Ashton Gate by traveling to Belfast on a scouting mission.

The manager was due to watch Tammy Abraham in action for England U21s at Walsall's Banks' Stadium today, but flew across the Irish Sea instead to watch Northern Ireland's U21s take on France.

City were active in the French market over the summer watching Guy Mousset and Alexandre Mendy, but the player they are keeping tabs on now is unknown.

The Robins are believed to be targeting a striker to partner Abraham, as the Chelsea loanee has provided eight of City's 20 league goals so far this campaign with only Bobby Reid scoring more than one.