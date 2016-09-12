Celtic, Rangers and Aston Villa are thought to be battling it out for Barnsley 's midfield maestro Conor Hourihane.

The creative midfielder is on the radar of the Old Firm rivals as well as Aston Villa and Wigan according to the Irish Sun.

August's Championship Player of the Month has scored one goal and notched three assists in the opening weeks of the season, helping the Tykes pick up 12 points from a possible 18.

Celtic and Aston Villa have the financial clout to outbid the other two clubs, but Rangers are hoping to bring the midfielder in as a young alternative to the aging Joey Barton and Niko Kranjcar.

Nigel Reo-Coker

Aston Villa were reportedly looking at one of their past stars to strengthen their midfield before the next transfer window.

Former Villan Nigel Reo-Coker is currently a free agent having left MLS side Montreal Impact in 2015 and is thought to be attracting interest from a range of clubs, according to the Sunday People.

Villa, Celtic, Rangers, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leeds, Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City are all linked to the 32-year-old who has not played in England since leaving Ipswich in 2013.

Although Villa were thought to be looking at their former employee, owner Tony Xia took to Twitter himself to deny the link.

Rotherham have failed in their bid to sign former West Ham defender Joey O'Brien.

The Millers had held lengthy talks with the Republic of Ireland international since his release over the summer, but it has been reported the deal has fallen through.

Freelance journalist Jamie O'Niel claims the deal is off for the defender who is a free agent and is free to sign for any club.

The 30-year-old made 91 appearances for the Hammers in six years at the club having signed from Bolton Wanderers in 2011 after spells on loan at Sheffield Wednesday.

Coventry City's Adam Armstrong celebrates

Newcastle United reportedly refused to loan youngster Adam Armstrong out to any Championship club not promoted the previous season.

Preston boss Simon Grayson has revealed he wanted to bring the 19-year-old to Deepdale but the Magpies would only listen to loan offers from Barnsley, Wigan and Burton Albion.

Armstrong scored on debut for the Tykes, taking the Goal of the Week award.

The goal that everyone's talking about.



See this (and 103 goals more) with the Football On 5 repeat in ten minutes! pic.twitter.com/PXXC5J1hwj — Football On 5 (@FootballOn5) 11 September 2016

Finally, Nottingham Forest Legend Kenny Burns says he is pleased with the signing of Nicklas Bendtner, but insists Britt Assombalonga is still the Reds' best striker.

The Dane joined the City Ground side after deadline day on a free transfer but the two-time European Cup winner believes the man already at the County Ground is still the star.

"Nicklas Bendtner might come into Nottingham Forest and expect to be the man, but for me Britt Assombalonga is still very much the star striker," Burns told the Nottingham Post .

Nottingham Forest's new signing Nicklas Bendtner

"Assombalonga is the player you back to get your goals. I just hope Forest can get him fit long enough to make the contribution he is capable of. He's already missed a few games this season.

"I think Assombalonga and Bendtner are actually an exciting pairing. Bendtner is big and strong and has pedigree and like I say, Britt is a 20 goal a season striker."