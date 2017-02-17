Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aston Villa new boy Conor Hourihane claims Villa's players must work harder to turn their fortunes around this season.

The Midlands side have taken just one point since the turn of the year, despite bringing in eight players in January.

The former Barnsley captain believes the new additions will help the Villans in the long run, but admits it will take time for the side to gel.

He told Sky Sports: “When you look around the dressing room, you can’t not be confident.

“There are really good players here, especially for this level. Everyone just needs to work that little bit harder on the training field to turn the luck around.

“We haven’t had it in recent weeks but if you keep going, luck starts coming to your side. When that starts happening, the only way is up.

“The manager has been fantastic with myself and the lads since I came in. We have some great players in the changing room, it’s just taking a bit of time to gel.”

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic has confirmed he is in talks with the Cottagers over extending his contract with the club.

The Serb joined the London side in 2015 and has taken the outfit from the lower reaches of the Championship to fighting for a play-off spot.

“I'm under contract and I am motivated to keep going and that's it,” he said.

“We are talking about this right now. I am happy here and it's a great club and we need to be more successful than we are and that's it.

“This is part of the football business. I try and focus on my daily job.”

Jordan Mutch is keen on making his loan move from Crystal Palace to Reading a permanent deal.

The 25-year-old midfielder has played just two games for the Royals this season, but is already open to a permanent deal at the Madejski Stadium.

"I would definitely like to remain here beyond the end of the season, of course we will take it as it goes for now and see where we are at at the end of the season," he told the Reading Chronicle.

“Lots can change between now and then but I wouldn’t have come if I didn’t see myself staying here.”

Finally, Jonny Hayes has signed a new two-and-a-half year deal at Aberdeen despite January interest from Cardiff City.

The Bluebirds had three bids rejected for the Dons winger, who has now extended his contract until 2019.

It is believed Cardiff offered a maximum of £500,000 for the midfielder - way under Aberdeen's valuation.

"I was more than happy to sign again and I have appreciated every minute that I have been here," said Hayes, who joined the Dons in 2012.