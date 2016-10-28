Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Derby County boss Steve McClaren has admitted he has not thought about the January transfer window since rejoining the Rams this month.

The ex-Newcastle United and England manager replaced Nigel Pearson at the iPro Stadium after Derby's horrendous start to the season.

But McClaren claims he is not considering bringing in new faces just yet, and is solely focused on the upcoming match against Sheffield Wednesday.

"Quite honestly, I've not even thought about adding or taking away," said McClaren.

"I've not even thought about January. Sheffield Wednesday is the only thing on the agenda at the moment.

"We have what we have and that's the focus."

One manager who may be looking ahead to January already is the man McClaren took over from at Derby - Nigel Pearson.

The Wolverhampton Express and Star claims Wolves have held "initial talks" with the former Leicester boss as they look for a successor to Walter Zenga.

The Italian boss lasted just 87 days at Molineux, winning four of his 14 league matches at the helm.

Pearson lasted 123 days at Derby but will be hoping he can beat his previous tenure if he is handed the Wolves job.

Wolves' manager hunt is still in the early stages however and Pearson will have to edge out favourite Dougie Freedman and former England boss Sam Allardyce if he is to take up the hot seat at Molineux.

Swansea loanee Marvin Emnes is open to extending his loan spell at Blackburn Rovers .

The Dutchman has scored three goals for the Lancashire side since arriving at Ewood Park on transfer deadline day, but his loan deal expires on January 15.

The 28-year-old has become a fan-favourite at Balckburn already and is open to prolonging his time at the club.

“For now I’m playing football again so I’m not going to think about what’s going to happen at Swansea," Emnes told the Lancashire Telegraph.

“I’ve still got a couple of months here with Blackburn and I’m enjoying my time here.

“I get along with the lads, so I’m not really thinking about what’s going to happen in January – I’m just focused on the games that are coming up.

“We can always talk about it (extending Rovers loan) - I am open to everything.

“They have given me a chance to play here so I can always listen and see what we can do.”

Finally, Ryan Giggs is now reportedly out of the running to take over at Wigan Athletic .

The Independent claim the most decorated player in British football has pulled out of the running for the managerial role at the DW Stadium, with Manchester United's reserve team manager - Warren Joyce - set to take the job.

It is believed Joyce held talks with chairman David Sharpe today as Wigan look to replace Gary Caldwell as quickly as possible.

The Latics sit second-bottom of the Championship table with just two wins from their opening 14 matches.