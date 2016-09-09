Login Register
Championship transfer rumours: Former Manchester United and England man to join Blackburn Rovers, Aston Villa denied deadline day switch

  • By

The latest gossip surrounding the second tier

Blackburn Rovers manager Owen Coyle

Blackburn Rovers are preparing to hand former Manchester United defender Wes Brown a deal at Ewood Park.

The Lancashire side signed 12 players over the summer - six on loan and six on a permanent deal - and manager Owen Coyle is keen on adding a 13th ahead of their trip to Leeds next week.

Brown has been training with Rovers after being released by Sunderland in January and the sale of Shane Duffy and Grant Hanley is thought to have prompted Coyle to hand the centre-back a contract.

Wes Brown won seven Premier League titles with Manchester United

The manager was pleased with the club's transfer business however, claiming competition for places is now as high as it could be.

He told the Lancashire Telegraph: “We’ve given ourselves competition for places. There’s nobody sitting in there now thinking, ‘I’m guaranteed to play’.

“Whereas before, if truth be told, there probably were. That’s not a healthy situation when players could roll in and say, ‘I’m going to be playing’.

“Now it’s not the case. Now it’s, ‘if you’re playing well, you’re keeping that spot’, or otherwise somebody else will be ready to step in."

Aston Villa reportedly saw off a deadline day bid for the services of ex-England defender Micah Richards.

The Birmingham Mail revealed West Ham made a late effort to take the centre-back on loan for the season, but the Villans refused to let their man go.

Despite Tommy Elphwick, James Chester and Nathan Baker being ahead of Richards in the pecking order, boss Roberto Di Matteo wanted to keep Richards at Villa Park because of his attitude and leadership skills in the dressing room.

One who reportedly has the opposite affect in the changing rooms is former club captain Gabby Agbonlahor.

Aston Villa are keen on getting the forward off their books and it is believed the 29-year-old is weighing up a switch to the MLS to kick-start his stagnating career after a deadline day loan switch to Reading did not materialise.

Gabriel Agbonlahor

Queens Park Rangers are thought to be interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain's Roli Pereira when the January transfer window rolls around.

West London Sport claim the Hoops attempted to get a deal done on deadline day, but an agreement between the two sides was not met.

The Londoners are believed to be set on securing the France Under-19 striker's services in the next window however and are monitoring the forward outside of the transfer window.

Pereira is yet to make a first team appearance for PSG but played 14 games for Paris FC in Ligue 2 on loan last season.

Nottingham Forest's new signing Nicklas Bendtner

Nottingham Forest striker Nicklas Bendtner believes he can form a strong partnership with Reds forward Britt Assombalonga in the coming season.

The 28-year-old former Arsenal man signed for Forest this week and he is sure his attributes will complement Assombalonga's.

The Dane told the Nottingham Post: "I have heard great things about Britt, but I have not had the chance to train with him yet, because he has a little knock and has been out for a few days.

"But he has done really well. He is a big, strong guy who is also really fast and the combination can be good.

"You all know him, but you have not seen me play for a long time. We can supplement each other and that can be good for both of us. But it is 11 players who decide the outcome of a match, not only two."

The statue of Newcastle united legend Alan Shearer

Finally, Newcastle United are set to unveil a statue of record goalscorer Alan Shearer on Monday.

The striker retired from football nine years ago after 10 years at his boyhood club, scoring 206 goals for the Magpies.

Former chairman Freddy Shepherd has funded the statue which is set to cost around £250,000.

Football News

