Championship transfer rumours: Fulham owner Shahid Khan outlines transfer policy

Fulham owner Shahid Khan has outlined his policy in the transfer window for the west London club.

The money man has previously fallen out with boss Slavisa Jokanovic over his stats-based transfer policy, but Khan is adamant more of the same will come.

Although the owner did claim Jokanovic will have the last say on transfers, Khan also reiterated his belief in a data-led system similar to the one used by Jonah Hill's character in the 2011 film Moneyball.

The owner told Get West London: “Why wouldn’t you want to have a player the manager isn’t going to play? It would be crazy, wouldn’t it?

“But the approach we’ve had, you want to qualify a player on a number of different metrics, but the final judgement is the manager’s. We have more of a collaborative process.

“Impetuosity, which has happened at football clubs including Fulham, we don't want that.

"We want a more thought-out process, where the manager has the final say but other factors come into the process.”

Newcastle United representatives have been to Belgium this week on a scouting tour.

The Newcastle Chronicle has reported the Toon delegation was scouting at the Genk v Sassuolo Europa League clash in order to lay foundations for future transfer windows.

Rafa Benitez's recent policy has been to bring in domestic players, but the Spaniard may look to the continent in January and beyond.

It is believed the three players were on United's watch list in Belgium: Sassuolo striker Gregoire Defrel, Genk winger Leon Bailey and his defensive midfield team-mate Wilfried Ndidi.

Bristol City 's Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham will have a bright future at the Blues, according to loan player technical coach Eddie Newton.

The 19-year-old has scored 11 goals in 14 appearances for the Robins ad the Chelsea coach has admitted he is excited by the young prospect.

He told the Daily Star: "We are keeping a close eye on him but the thing I like about Tammy is that he takes on board good advice, works and puts it into action as well. I see a bright future for the young man, I really do.

"Tammy is a very driven young man. The way he articulates himself, you can tell that this boy knows what he wants and where he wants to go to. He knows he has to be patient, but he is not patient at the same time.

"You’re always confident with certain players because of the way they mentally apply themselves toward training and to games, he just wants to score goals and to win. He’s a winner.

"Our job is to guide him because he will have dips. He’s a young player and will have a dip during the season. He has started on fire [at Bristol City] and we are very pleased.

"We are also very aware that it is not going to be plain sailing all the way through the season."

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers cult hero George Elokobi has joined Braintree Town on loan.

The 30-year-old spent six years at Molineux and was renowned for his muscular physique.

The Cameroonian left Wolves in 2014 for Oldham Athletic before joining Colchester United and subsequently Braintree on loan.

The former Premier League full-back has not made an appearance for the Us this year and has gone out on a month-long loan in a bid for first-team football.