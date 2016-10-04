Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Championship transfer rumours: Fulham owner Shahid Khan outlines transfer policy

  • By

The latest gossip surrounding the second tier

Fulham owner Shahid Khan

Fulham owner Shahid Khan has outlined his policy in the transfer window for the west London club.

The money man has previously fallen out with boss Slavisa Jokanovic over his stats-based transfer policy, but Khan is adamant more of the same will come.

Although the owner did claim Jokanovic will have the last say on transfers, Khan also reiterated his belief in a data-led system similar to the one used by Jonah Hill's character in the 2011 film Moneyball.

The owner told Get West London: “Why wouldn’t you want to have a player the manager isn’t going to play? It would be crazy, wouldn’t it?

Slavisa Jokanovic

“But the approach we’ve had, you want to qualify a player on a number of different metrics, but the final judgement is the manager’s. We have more of a collaborative process.

“Impetuosity, which has happened at football clubs including Fulham, we don't want that.

"We want a more thought-out process, where the manager has the final say but other factors come into the process.”

Gregoire Defrel of Sassuolo

Newcastle United representatives have been to Belgium this week on a scouting tour.

The Newcastle Chronicle has reported the Toon delegation was scouting at the Genk v Sassuolo Europa League clash in order to lay foundations for future transfer windows.

Rafa Benitez's recent policy has been to bring in domestic players, but the Spaniard may look to the continent in January and beyond.

It is believed the three players were on United's watch list in Belgium: Sassuolo striker Gregoire Defrel, Genk winger Leon Bailey and his defensive midfield team-mate Wilfried Ndidi.

Tammy Abraham of Bristol City

Bristol City 's Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham will have a bright future at the Blues, according to loan player technical coach Eddie Newton.

The 19-year-old has scored 11 goals in 14 appearances for the Robins ad the Chelsea coach has admitted he is excited by the young prospect.

He told the Daily Star: "We are keeping a close eye on him but the thing I like about Tammy is that he takes on board good advice, works and puts it into action as well. I see a bright future for the young man, I really do.

"Tammy is a very driven young man. The way he articulates himself, you can tell that this boy knows what he wants and where he wants to go to. He knows he has to be patient, but he is not patient at the same time.

Tammy Abraham training with the England U21s

"You’re always confident with certain players because of the way they mentally apply themselves toward training and to games, he just wants to score goals and to win. He’s a winner.

"Our job is to guide him because he will have dips. He’s a young player and will have a dip during the season. He has started on fire [at Bristol City] and we are very pleased.

"We are also very aware that it is not going to be plain sailing all the way through the season."

Theo Walcott of Arsenal is challenged by George Elokobi of Wolverhampton Wanderers

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers cult hero George Elokobi has joined Braintree Town on loan.

The 30-year-old spent six years at Molineux and was renowned for his muscular physique.

The Cameroonian left Wolves in 2014 for Oldham Athletic before joining Colchester United and subsequently Braintree on loan.

The former Premier League full-back has not made an appearance for the Us this year and has gone out on a month-long loan in a bid for first-team football.

Huddersfield Town latest

Huddersfield Town LIVE Unusual for managerial links Another Team of the Week representative Latest Championship transfer rumours
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Championship transfer rumours: Serie A side keen on Chelsea's Championship loanee

The latest gossip surrounding the second tier

Related Tags

In The News
Transfer deadline day
Teams
Chelsea FC
Newcastle United FC
Fulham FC
Wolverhampton Wanderers FC
Events
Football League Championship

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

  1. David Wagner
    "He's our manager and we love him": David Wagner, this is why you should stay at Huddersfield Town
  2. David Wagner
    How many Aston Villa fans want Huddersfield Town chief David Wagner as manager?
  3. David Wagner
    Huddersfield Town won't comment on reported Aston Villa interest in David Wagner
  4. Aston Villa FC
    Aston Villa - here's five potential managerial candidates other than our very own David Wagner
  5. Huddersfield Town FC
    Former Huddersfield Town boss linked with Cardiff City vacancy after Paul Trollope sacking

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent