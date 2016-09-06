Middlesbrough's Jordan Rhodes (third left) celebrates after scoring during the pre-season friendly at Aston Villa

Jordan Rhodes was the target of a £1m loan deal to Aston Villa, according to reports.

The Sunday People claim Villa boss Roberto Di Matteo offered Middlesbrough the seven-figure sum on August 30, but Boro turned down the bid.

With the Scot staying in Teesside, the Villans went on to purchase Jonathan Kodjia for £15m from Bristol City to partner new boy Ross McCormack up front.

Rumours linking Rhodes away from the Riverside had been circling after Aitor Karanka left the forward out of the squad to face Fulham in the EFL Cup second round last month.

But the boss backed the striker and was determined not to let Rhodes leave the club over the summer.

Jordan Ayew

One forward who could be out of the door at Villa Park is Jordan Ayew.

Di Matteo and owner Tony Xia worked hard to bring in attacking reinforcements over the summer, with McCormack, Kodjia and Albert Adomah all signing for the claret and blue side.

According to the Sun, that leaves Ayew's place in the Midlands team in doubt with Crystal Palace thought to have been in for the former Lorient striker on deadline day.

Swansea were also thought to be interested in the Ghanaian who scored seven goals last season and a January move to South Wales or South London could be on the cards for the 24-year-old.

Nicklas Bendtner

Nottingham Forest are thought to be in talks with former Arsenal forward Nicklas Bendtner.

BBC Radio Nottingham have reported the Dutch international was at the City Ground today discussing personal terms ahead of signing for the Reds.

The 28-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Bundesliga side Wolfsburg earlier this year and scored 45 goals for Arsenal in 171 appearances for the club.

The striker has played in the Championship before, scoring 11 goals in 38 league appearances for the Blues and could be in line to face the Gunners in the EFL Cup third round fixture on September 20.

Marouane Chamakh

Norwich City are believed to be battling it out to sign free agent Marouane Chamkh with Premier League side West Brom.

ITV claim the Canaries are keen on the ex-Arsenal man after failing to bag a striker over the transfer window, but the Birmingham Mail have claimed the Moroccan is high on Tony Pulis' wish-list at the Hawthorns.

Chamakh would fill the void left by the departures of Rickie Lambert and Victor Anichebe from the Baggies.

Finally, Brighton centre-back Lewis Dunk has penned a new five-year deal with the Seagulls.

The 24-year-old was heavily linked to Newcastle United and Fulham in the transfer window, but Chris Hughton held on to the defender who is now contracted at the AMEX Stadium until 2021.