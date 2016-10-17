Championship transfer rumours: Jordan Rhodes on Aston Villa's January wishlist

Jordan Rhodes has again been linked with a move to relegated Aston Villa .

The former Huddersfield Town striker has made just three appearances for Middlesbrough so far this year and is yet to score in the Premier League.

And the Sun claim the 26-year-old has been made the priority signing by new boss Steve Bruce.

The newly appointed manager tried to sign Rhodes from Blackburn when in charge of Hull City and he is believed to be readying a second push to sign the striker.

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez

Newcastle United have scouted Serbian teenager Nikola Milenkovic, according to reports.

The Partizan Belgrade defender has already played for Serbia despite being just 19 years of age and he is tipped for a massive future in the game.

The Chronicle claim Rafa Benitez's team have already scouted the youngster who is also attracting interest from Anderlecht and Dutch giants Ajax.

The 6'4" centre-back would cost the Magpies around £3m should they go in for him in the January transfer window.

Brad Friedel

Former Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur keeper Brad Friedel has been linked with the director of football role at Nottingham Forest .

The Reds are currently undergoing an attempted takeover by an American consortium led by John Jay Moores and the Sun claims the businessman wants to recruit the former US national team captain.

Forest are without a a director of football after previous incumbent Pedro Pereira resigned this month despite joining the club over the summer.

Friedel is currently coaching the US Under 19 side is believed to have visited the City Ground and Forest's training complex recently to check the facilities.

Rob Green in his time at QPR

Rob Green is set to be handed a contract extension by Leeds United , according to reports.

The Yorkshire Evening Post claim Green has impressed in his time with the Whites, having conceded just four goals in his last six matches.

It is believed an appearance clause was inserted into his contract, but Leeds will sign the keeper on a permanent deal anyway having solidified his place as the number one earlier in the season.

Green has made 575 Football League appearances since his debut for Norwich City in April 1999.

Connor Goldson of Brighton and Hove Albion is challenged by Barry Bannan of Sheffield Wednesday

Finally, Brighton have handed a contract extension to 23-year-old defender Connor Goldson.

The centre-back signed a deal which sees him stay at the Amex Stadium until at least 2020.

on putting pen to paper, manager Chris Hughton said: "Connor had a great first season with us, and particularly in the second half of the campaign, when he was excellent.

"He has made great progress in his first year and earned his new deal; he thoroughly deserves it and I've no doubt he has a very bright future ahead with us."