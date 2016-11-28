Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Leeds United boss Steve Evans says he would be "gobsmacked" if top Championship clubs weren't looking at ex-Huddersfield Town forward Jordan Rhodes.

The Scottish striker has been resigned to the bench for Boro most of this season and Evans believes North East rivals Newcastle United will be looking at Rhodes ahead of the January transfer window.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, Evans said: “I think (Leeds) need another player or two who are absolute top class across the middle four, and I think there is no doubt they need a goalscorer.

“There’s a boy Jordan Rhodes up at Middlesbrough who is not getting in, and I would be absolutely gobsmacked if he is not on the radar of every club in the Championship, probably Newcastle.”

Aston Villa defender Jordan Amavi has rubbished reports linking him with a move to Marseille in January.

The left-back has broken back into Villa's first team following a long-term injury sustained last year and the France U21 international has pledged his allegiance to the Midlands side despite links to l'OM and Liverpool.

Amavi told SoFoot: "For now, I'm at Aston Villa, they rely on me.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Town will talk to Wells about a contract after the season Share this video Watch Next

"I will do my best to make up. Later, we will see later. I do not think I'll go to Marseille, I'm at Aston Villa and I do not think about leaving.

"Personally, I feel well at Aston Villa, the atmosphere in the group is good, the facilities are beautiful, the city is beautiful too.

"The summer transfer window, I told my agent I wanted to stay, and leaders have asked my opinion too.

"If clubs were positioned, I do not know if Villa would have let me go, but I had decided to stay. Today, I play, I try to get back to my best."

Norwich City are believed to be keen on signing Brentford striker Scott Hogan in the January transfer window.

The Canaries have struggled of late - failing to pick up a point in their last five Championship matches - with Cameron Jerome leading their scoring charts with six league goals.

Brentford's form has also dipped, but top scorer Hogan's goals are yet to dry up.

The former Rochdale forward has bagged 11 league goals already this campaign and Norwich boss Alex Neil is believed to be readying an £8m bid to take that goal-scoring form to Carrow Road.

Finally, Nottingham Forest midfielder Matty Cash has been linked with a January move to Chelsea.

According to The People, the Blues are willing to fork out £1.5m for the 19-year-old, well below Forest's £5m asking price.

But the paper claims a compromise may be struck should Chelsea agree to loaning Cash back to Forest for the remainder of the season.

Cash is currently under contract at the City Ground until 2019 after signing an improved three-year deal over the summer.