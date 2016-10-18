Championship transfer rumours: Juventus ready to pounce for Aston Villa new boy?

Aston Villa goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini is believed to be a surprise name on a three-man shortlist to replace Gianluigi Buffon at Juventus.

Italian legend Buffon has played for Juventus for 15 years having joined from Parma in 2001 and - at 38 - is likely to retire in the next few years.

Calciomercato claim the Old Lady of Italian football have three replacements on their shortlist, with Gollini and Udinese's Alex Meret sitting behind AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma on the wishlist.

But the Rossoneri are unlikely to allow their 19-year-old prodigy to join one of their fiercest rivals.

Although Gollini only joined Aston Villa in the summer, a number of errors made by the keeper may tempt Villa in to selling the 21-year-old.

Newcastle United's Dwight Gayle celebrates scoring his side's winner against Norwich City

Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle has set himself a target of 20 goals in the Championship this season.

The former Crystal Palace forward joined Newcastle for £10m in the summer and has bagged nine goals in 10 starts for the Magpies already and he is targeting many more.

He told the Mirror: "Twenty is where you start as a striker and I just want to be winning games for the team. The main thing for me is not even goals, I just want to get promoted and get back up to the Premier League with the club.

“But yes, 20 is a good marker personally. We need to score goals to get promoted and I’m happy to help out but we’ve got other great players in there as well.

“Jonjo [Shelvey] will help me. He has been fantastic every week. He’s always looking for me and he’s got a fantastic range of passes."

Dundalk's Daryl Horgan

Ipswich Town are leading the race to sign Dundalk winger Daryl Horgan, according to the Sun.

The Tractor Boys were one of "about one hundred" clubs watching Horgan against Cork City on Tuesday night according to Mick McCarthy, and the midfielder did not disappoint - scoring twice in a 2-1.

On the rumour, McCarthy said: "He plays for Dundalk, he’s been playing particularly well and there were about about 100 scouts watching him against Cork on Tuesday night, I can tell you that."

The winger will be back in action for the Lilywhites on Thursday when they host Zenit St Petersburg in the Europa League.

Birmingham City, Barnsley and Brentford have also been linked with the Irishman.

Birmingham City boss Gary Rowett

Birmingham City 's new owners have claimed they will allow the club to recruit eight to 10 players starting in January.

Trillion Trophy Asia completed the takeover of the Blues yesterday and have immediately promised investment in the second city club.

Mr Seun, the owner of Chinese firm TTA, has promised a £12.72m injection into the squad which will start in January.

That money will however also go towards covering wages and the running of the club.