Leeds United are close to signing Roma midfielder Dario Meadows, according to reports.

The 17-year-old is seen as a one for the future by boss Garry Monk who is keen on taking the youngster on a loan deal with the option to buy.

Meadows is an Italy under-17 international having moved from Kent to Italy as a child.

The Roma academy graduate is predominantly an attacking midfielder but can also operate at left-back and "Sky sources" have claimed Leeds are nearing a deal for Meadows.

Manchester United keeper San Johnstone

Aston Villa chairman Tony Xia has denied the club are interested in signing 23-year-old Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

The Villans had been linked the stopper following new signing Pierluigi Gollini's string of unconvincing performances between the sticks, but the owner has quashed the rumours.

The eccentric billionaire wrote on Twitter: "Another rumour, not true!"

AP Photo/Matthias Schrader Ghana's Christian Atsu leaps over the challenge of Germany's Shkodran Mustafi during a 2014 World Cup match

Newcastle United 's summer spending spree is set to continue with the Magpies linked to yet another player.

The Toon are reportedly in talks with Palermo defender Achraf Lazaar and are also thought to be interested in Chelsea winger Christian Atsu.

The Ghana midfielder has not played a game for the Blues since arriving from Porto in 2013, spending all of his Stamford Bridge career out on loan, and Magpies boss Rafa Benitez did not comment on the link in his press conference today.

Benitez says he "needed one winger before, now we have to analyse" after Aarons' injury. Doesn't comment on Atsu speculation #nufc — Chris Waugh (@ChrisDHWaugh) August 26, 2016

Alan Judge scores against Huddersfield Town

Newcastle are thought to be in the market for a winger and 24-year-old Atsu could well be on Benitez's wishlist.

Although Newcastle were thought to be keen on Brentford's Alan Judge, it now looks as though a deal will not go through this summer.

Bees boss Dean Smith claims he does not believe the Irishman will be anywhere other than Griffin Park until at least January, despite the rumoured switch.

He said: "I don't think anything is going to happen in this window as he's had two screws taken out of his leg a couple of weeks ago.

"I've waxed lyrical about him a lot anyway. Let's see where we are when the window reopens in January.

"If there are clubs in our league wanting our players and they're competing against us; we won't be forced into doing anything.

"I expect Alan Judge will still be a Brentford player on September 1."

Blackburn Rovers' Shane Duffy

Finally, Brighton have signed Blackburn centre-half Shane Duffy for an undisclosed fee.

The defender scored two own goals and was sent off when Rovers faced Cardiff nine days ago, but came back from suspension to score the winner against Crewe Alexandra in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.

The defender has signed a four-year deal with the Seagulls after turning down a new deal at Ewood Park earlier this month.