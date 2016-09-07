Leeds United have missed out on signing free agent Essaid Belkalem, who was linked to Elland Road following his release from Watford.

The Algeria international could have solved Leeds' centre-back issues, but has switched England for France instead.

Ligue 2 side Orleans have completed the signing of the 27-year-old on a one-year deal, leaving the Whites' defensive issues Even further from being solved.

Watford and the player had mutually agreed earlier in the summer to terminate Belkalem's contract as he was no longer part of the plans at Vicarage Road.

Reading boss Jaap Stam has revealed why the Royals failed to sign Asamoah Gyan over the transfer window.

The Ghana captain looked set to join Stam at the Madejski Stadium towards then end of the window, but the Dutchman has claimed the Ghana captain failed a medical.

The former Manchester United defender told Get Reading : "He wasn't in good shape. Our medical people are not going to lie. That's why we made the decision not to sign him.

"If we're going to be spending money - we need to make sure he is fit and ready to perform."

Junior Hoilett

QPR director of football Les Ferdinand has claimed the London side have kept a deal on the table for released winger Junior Hoilett.

The midfielder left Loftus Road this summer after failing to agree terms on a contract extension with the Hoops and is hoping to hold out for a Premier League switch, but the Canadian has not yet found a side.

Ferdinand revealed to Get West London : "The door has never been closed on Junior. I've spoken to him and the manager has spoken to him on numerous occasions.

"As we all know, he was waiting for a move to the Premier League and he's not had that yet.

"We'll wait and see where he is. He's a free now and will get itchy feet at some stage - I can't believe that he doesn't want to get back in. So we'll keep knocking on the door."

Nicklas Bendtner

Nicklas Bendtner has signed a two-year deal with Nottingham Forest after passing a medical at the City Ground.

Owner Fawaz Alhasawi revealed the signing on Twitter earlier today and the Denmark international gave one of his first interviews back in English football to BBC Radio Nottingham.

Please welcome Nicklas Bendtner who has joined #NFFC on a two-year deal — @FAWAZ_ALHASAWI (@fawaz_alhasawi1) September 7, 2016

He said: "It is important to prove myself and get back to scoring goals.

"The coach has given me a great impression of the club and how he wants to do things.

"He cares a lot about football. He wants to play football, he is a nice man and I look forward to working with him."

The ex-Arsenal striker could face his former employers in the third round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday September 20.

Jack Grealish

Finally, Aston Villa and Newcastle United have handed fresh four-year contracts to Jack Grealish and Rob Elliot respectively.

Grealish, 20, made his debut for Villa at the end of the 2013/14 season and has gone on to score three goals in 52 appearances for the Midlands side.

Elliot, 30, missed out on a Euro 2016 appearance with Ireland due to a knee injury sustained last season, but is pleased to be extending his St James' Park contract.

He said: "I'm delighted. Personally, I had a good run in the team last year but I was obviously gutted at the end with the injury so it's a real confidence-booster that the club have put their faith in me."