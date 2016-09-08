Leeds United boss Garry Monk has not ruled out the possibility of his side bringing in free agents outside of the transfer window this year.

The Elland Road club are facing a centre-back crisis and missed out on free agent Essaid Belkalem , who joined Orleans in the French second division yesterday.

And Monk is open to bringing in unattached players to ease the workload on his current defensive options, with Kieran Richardson reportedly on the club's radar.

The former Swansea manager said this in his press conference today:

.@GarryMonk on the possibility of signing free agents now the window's closed: "If the right option's there, the door's always open." #lufc — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 8, 2016

Nottingham Forest's new signing Nicklas Bendtner

Nottingham Forest are also reportedly on the look out for free agents, having signed the unattached Nicklas Bendtner yesterday.

Tuttomercatoweb.com claim the Reds are interested in former Chelsea and Milan goalkeeper Marco Amelia and centre-hal Alex linked to the City Ground.

Brazilian Alex has won league titles in his home country with Santos, as well as in the Netherlands, England and France and was a predecessor to countryman David Luiz at Chelsea - both with similar styles of play.

Amelia made his name in Italy with Livorno before earning moves to Palermo, Genoa and AC Milan.

Since 2014 the Italian has had four clubs - including Chelsea - but has made just four appearances in total despite his nine caps for the Azzurri.

Alan Judge

Newcastle United looked set to sign Brentford midfielder Alan Judge this summer, but the North East club pulled out of the deal, according to reports.

Get West London have reported the Irish international was not as far ahead in his recovery from a broken leg than originally thought, leading the Magpies to pull out of signing the creative midfielder.

The news outlet believe Newcastle could be back in for Judge in January, with manager Dean Smith would not begrudge the Irishman should he make the move to a Premier League or massive Championship side in the next window.

The boss told Get West London: "The clubs that were interested in him thought he was further ahead in his fitness that he was.

"I don't think anyone would begrudge Judgey a move to a Premier League or a massive Championship club. I'm sure he'll come back better than before."

NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP/Getty Images Nantes' French forward Yacine Bammou

Bristol City 's chief operating officer Mark Ashton has revealed the Robins are already looking toward the January transfer window after missing out on a deadline day transfer.

City were reportedly in for Nantes forward Yacine Bammou, but a last-minute bid was rejected by the French club despite claims the side were willing to sell.

Ashton told the Bristol Post : "We're already working on various things for the January window and putting in plans for the window beyond that.

"It's a constantly evolving picture and you have to do your homework and put things in place early if you want to be successful."

Finally, Preston have handed a new three-year deal to left-back Greg Cunningham.

The Irish international had one year left on his previous contract at Deepdale but is now contracted at the club until 2019.

The 25-year-old told the club's official website: "I'm delighted to have signed another three years, I still had the rest of this season left on my contract so there was no real rush but it's great to get it signed."