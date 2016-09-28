Leeds United have started a battle to sign Senegalese defender Layousse Diallo from Serie B side Avellino.

Italian publication Otto Pagine claim both Leeds and Watford are in for the 19-year-old who joined the Serie B side from Fiorentina last year.

The youngster can play in the middle or left of defence and has starred in Avellino's side this campaign, which has seen him attract interest from a range of European sides.

Monaco are also thought to be keen on the youngster and the French side and Watford are believed to be top of the pecking order for Diallo as they can offer a better standard of football than Leeds.

It can't get much worse for Sam Allardyce this week, but the ex-England boss is facing questioning over payments in relation to Ravel Morrison's loan move from West Ham to Cardiff .

Allardyce was West Ham manager in 2014 when the Bluebirds signed the troubled youngster, but the issue with the deal was not reported to the FA at the time.

Cardiff launched their own investigation but did not find any evidence of a payment being made to Allardyce at the time.

Although nothing has been discovered yet, it is likely Allardyce will face questioning over the deal now his other indiscretions have come to light.

Former Birmingham City defender Neal Eardley has been handed a short-term deal at Hibernian in the Scottish second tier.

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has given the Welshman a contract until January after Eardley was released by the Blues over the summer.

The 27-year-old has been brought in to compete for the right-back spot with club captain David Gray despite Eardley not playing a competitive first-team match since January when he picked up a cruciate injury against Bournemouth in the FA Cup.

The defender impressed on trial at the club before he signed, scoring for the development team against Rangers earlier in the week.

Anthony Pilkington has signed a contract extension at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The 28-year-old has extended his deal for an extra two years which will see him stay in South Wales until at last 2019.

The former Huddersfield Town player left the Terriers for Norwich in 2011, before heading to Cardiff three years later.

Blackburn Rovers have handed winger Ben Marshall a new contract at Ewood Park.

The former Leicester City player has not yet signed the deal, but boss Owen Coyle believes the 25-year-old - who was the subject of rejected bids from Wolves and Fulham over the summer - will sign a new deal at the club.

The manager told BBC Radio Lancashire: "We've sent a new proposal to Ben and his representative and they're deliberating over that," Coyle told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"The talks continue to be positive and that is where we are at the moment."