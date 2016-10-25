Championship transfer rumours: Leeds United star wanted by Premier League side

Leeds United defender Charlie Taylor is believed to be the subject of interest from Premier League outfit West Bromwich Albion.

The full-back handed in a formal transfer request last summer which the Elland Road side rejected, but Taylor has now refused to sign a new contract and could be sold in January in order to make a profit on the player.

And, according to the Daily Telegraph, Tony Pulis is keen on bringing the 23-year-old to the Hawthorns in the winter window after an offer in the summer was rejected.

West Brom now have new owners - with Guochuan Lai taking over the club in September - and the Chinese businessman has given Pulis the green light to bring in new signings.

It is believed the Baggies are readying a £4m bid for Taylor.

Peter Odemwingie celebrates scoring a goal for Stoke City during his time with the Premier League side.

New Rotherham boss Kenny Jackett has brought in his first signing since taking over at the New York Stadium.

Former West Brom and Stoke City striker Peter Odemwingie has joined the side on a short-term deal.

Odemwingie has been without a club since he was released by Stoke in the summer and he last played a competitive match in April while on loan at Bristol City.

The Nigerian has scored 40 goals in English football and will look to increase that total with the Millers where he is contracted until January 2017.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' manager Walter Zenga during the Sky Bet Championship match against Huddersfield Town.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have sacked manager Walter Zenga after just 87 days in charge of the club.

The Italian was named as Kenny Jackett's replacement at the end of July, but a run of four wins from Wolves' opening 14 league games has seen the ex-goalkeeper sacked from his post.

Stefano Cusin, Zenga's assistant, has also left Molineux.

Wolves sit 18th in the Championship table with 16 points - seven adrift of the playoff places.

Cyrus Christie of Derby County and Cameron Borthwick-Jackson of Manchester United battle for the ball

Finally, Manchester United are reportedly considering recalling loanee Cameron Borthwick-Jackson from Wolves .

The Mail Online claim the Red Devils are ready to bring the defender back to Old Trafford after the 19-year-old was not handed the game-time promised to him by Wanderers.

It is believed Jose Mourinho selected Wolves as Borthwick-Jackson's destination because of the assurances they gave him regarding first-team outings for the youngster, but he has of yet played just five matches for the Molineux side.

Borthwick-Jackson could also provide cover for United's left-back and centre-back positions where Daley Blind and Chris Smalling have struggled of late.