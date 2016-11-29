Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newcastle United have agreed a deal to sign Juan Jesus Nunez Cumbrera - or 'Juanito' - from Spanish side Recreativo de Huelva, according to reports.

The 17-year-old striker currently plies his trade in the third tier of Spanish football, with Newcastle forward Ayoze Perez also previously switching Spain's lower divisions for the Toon.

And according to Spanish media outlet sport.es, Juanito has already agreed a deal with Newcastle that will see him at St James' Park in January after the deal is signed.

Recreativo de Huelva are in financial trouble, leading to the selling of their stars - with promising attacker David Alfonso already leaving for Barcelona in the summer.

One player who may not be joining the Magpies in January however is Bournemouth's Callum Wilson.

Rumours had been circulating that Wilson would follow in Matt Ritchie's footsteps and trade the south coast for the north east in the next window, but Eddie Howe has moved quickly to quash such gossip.

Howe told the Daily Echo: “It [reports of Callum Wilson heading to Newcastle] has got no relevance to us - not to the football club or to Callum. There’s no substance to the story.

“The only time that will influence him is if he believes it or reads it himself and I would encourage my players to just concentrate on their day-to-day job.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Examiner Duo on Town's 2-1 defeat against Wigan Share this video Watch Next

Stoke City and Everton are believed to be interested in Nottingham Forest teenager Joe Worral.

The 19-year-old defender has broken into Forest's first team this season, making four starts in the Championship so far this season.

And - according to the Stoke Sentinel - the Potters are looking at bringing the centre-back to the Britannia Stadium after a string of injuries has struck the back four.

Stoke boss Mark Hughes named six forwards alongside Shay Given on the bench at the weekend after Ryan Shawcross picked up a calf injury.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Proud Town fans show their colours against Wigan Share this video Watch Next

Finally, Italian businessman Andrea Radrizziani has confirmed he is interested in taking over from Massimo Cellino at Leeds United .

The Italian has been linked to a takeover for some time but has only just broken his silence to suggest the deal could be completed next summer.

"Massimo has 100 per cent now and if I do the deal, I will enter the club during this season with 50 per cent and have the option to buy him out completely in June next summer,” Radrizziani told Singapore newspaper The Straits Times.

"This deal does not involve any Chinese parties at all. I will eventually bring my team and management but I will speak more about my project and plan once this is finalised.

"They [Leeds] are a sleeping giant as everyone knows. Probably the only big brand left in English football that could grow in terms of value.”