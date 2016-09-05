Championship transfer rumours: Newcastle United to lose three new signings, Bundesliga side eye Iceland international

Mohamed Diame of Newcastle United goes past Harry Pell of Cheltenham Town during their EFL Cup second round match

Newcastle United could lose five first team players to the African Cup of Nations between January and February next year.

New signings Achraf Lazaar (Morocco), Christian Atsu (Ghana), Mohamed Diame (Senegal) as well as Chancel Mbemba (Democratic Republic of the Congo) and Cheick Tiote (Ivory Coast) have all qualified with their nations and could be out from January 14 to February 5.

The dates mean the players could miss up to five league games and any potential cup ties including the EFL Cup semi-final, should Newcastle get there.

Other clubs will also lose players to the tournament, with Aston Villa’s Jordan Ayew and Albert Adomah qualifying with Ghana, but Newcastle will be the worst affected.

Cardiff City could ship Iceland international captain Aron Gunnarsson to the Bundesliga in January.

Urby Emanuelson of AC Milan scores his goal during the Serie A match between Parma FC and AC Milan at Stadio Ennio Tardini in 2012

Hamburg SV are reportedly interested in the 27-year-old who led his national team to the European Championship semi-finals in the summer.

Norwich City and Derby County were both thought to be interested in the summer but moves for the Bluebirds midfielder failed to materialise.

Hamburg are not believed to want the combative midfielder who has two years left on his Cardiff contract.

Sheffield Wednesday are believed to be adding to their ranks in the next 48 hours with former AC Milan player Urby Emanuelson set to join the Owls.

The former Dutch international is a free agent and is believed to have agreed personal terms at Hillsborough today.

Emanuelson has been without a club since leaving Hellas Verona at the end of last season, but has had a previous stint in England on loan at Fulham in 2013.

The left-back is due to complete a medical in Sheffield today ahead of signing.

Leeds United are believed to have failed in a last-ditch attempt to sign an Italian striker on deadline day.

Although no concrete offer was made for Salernitana forward Massimo Coda, Leeds representatives were thought to be in Milan to thrash out a deal for the player which was unsuccessful.

The Whites are also believed to be interested in former Aston Villa defender Kieran Richardson.

Bristol City were thought to be leading the race for the ex-England international, but Leeds are now top of the pile after a deal at Ashton Gate fell through.

The Burton Mail claim Garry Monk is interested in the defender to add experience to his young side despite the player’s poor performances for the relegated Villans last campaign.