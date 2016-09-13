Newcastle United and Sheffield Wednesday both had bids rejected for West Brom's Callum McManaman, according to reports.

The winger has barely featured under Tony Pulis and it was thought the midfielder was offered to the Magpies.

But the Telegraph have reported both Newcastle and Wednesday had bids for the wide man rejected in the transfer window before bringing in Christian Atsu and Adam Reach repectively.

Hull were also thought to be interested in the 25-year-old who will now be at the Hawthorns until at least January with the emergency loan window unavailable to Football League clubs.

Newcastle United's Yoan Gouffran celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the match against Derby County.

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez has revealed Yoan Gouffran would have been able to leave the club over the summer had the right bid come in.

The Frenchman scored the opener against Derby at the weekend and has made three chances in four appearances for the Magpies this season after playing just eight times last year.

On the 'Rafalutionised' midfielder, Benitez told the Shields Gazette: "To be fair, during the last 15 days of pre-season we were waiting and maybe expecting to not receive a good offer.

"If we received a good offer for him – not just for us, but for him – with just one year left on his contract, we’d have had to allow him to go."

Leeds United manager Garry Monk is already facing pressure at the Elland Road club

Leeds United boss Garry Monk - who could be out of a job later tonight - has admitted he would have liked to sign another striker during the summer transfer window.

Chris Wood and Marcus Antonsson have led the line for the Whites so far this campaign, with Souleymane Doukara being resigned to the bench for most of the season.

And Monk believed a fourth striker would be ideal for his side.

He told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "I think one more striker would have been the perfect situation in terms of competition and the size of that deaprtment. I talked about that before the window closed.

"But they guys who are here - Souley, Woody and Marcus - they're good players. They're going to get better and they're more than capable of getting goals in this league."

York City's Aidan Connolly in action against Middlesbrough in a pre-season friendly

Reading are keeping tabs on York City's creative midfielder Aidan Connolly.

The club scouted the 21-year-old as he scored a brace against Sollihull Moors earlier in the month and the Hoops could well bid for the player's services come the January window.

York Will try and keep their man, but a large offer would be hard to turn down for the promotion-chasing side.

Finally, former Birmingham City defender Neal Eardley is having a trial with Scottish Championship leaders Hibernian.

Boss Neil Lennon has offered the 27-year-old the chance to earn a contract at Easter Road after being released by the Blues over the summer.