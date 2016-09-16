Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Championship transfer rumours: Newcastle United set to sign former Manchester United starlet

  • By

The latest gossip surrounding the second tier

Ravel Morrison in action for Manchester United

Newcastle United are set to sign former Manchester United youngster Ravel Morrison in January, according to reports.

The Sun claim the 23-year-old, who is currently at Lazio in Serie A, was close to a transfer to St James' Park in the summer but will now join the Magpies in January.

Morrison has not settled well in Italy, failing to learn the language, and reportedly jets home to Manchester every weekend to his friends.

Newcastle would be taking a gamble on the youngster who was described by former United boss Alex Ferguson as having "as much natural talent as any youngster we ever signed, but kept getting into trouble."

Ritchie De Laet

Aston Villa have suffered an injury blow with summer signing Ritchie De Laet out for the season with a knee injury.

The full-back, who won the Premier League title with Leicester last campaign, injured his knee ligaments in the 1-1 draw with Brentford on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old not only won the Premier League last season, but grabbed a playoff winners medal with Middlesbrough when he was sent out on loan.

After getting news of the extent of his injury, De Laet tweeted: "Absolutely gutted I'm gonna be out for the season but I'm sure the boys will turn it around."

Tjaronn Chery

Queens Park Rangers will open up contract talks with Tjaronn Chery over the coming week in a bid to extend the Dutchman's stay at Loftus Road.

According to West London Sport, the Hoops believes Chery will attract Premier League interest in January and they are keen to hold on to their man.

The midfielder has scored four goals already this season and has previously indicated he would be open to signing a new deal.

Last month Chery told the news outlet: "It would be good news if I could sign a new contract.

WATCH: Our bitesize guide to the weekend's clash between Huddersfield Town and QPR

Huddersfield Town v QPR: YOUR bitesize guide to this weekend's Championship clash
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

"I am happy here. A new season, a new start and a new contact; that would be perfect."

Preston North End have handed contract extensions to Jordan Hugill and Paul Gallagher.

Both players have extended their stay at Deepdale until 2019, with team-mates Greg Cunningham, Paul Huntington, Daniel Johnson and Tom Clarke also putting pen to paper on new deals earlier in the month.

Finally, in weirder news, journalists from the Nottingham Post took part in what was described as the "strangest press conference ever" today.

Boss Philippe Montanier treated journalists at the press conference to wine and cheese after answering a few questions about football.

We're looking forward to the German beer and bratwurst at David Wagner's next press gathering...

Huddersfield Town latest

Brighton v Town: Five Things We Learned Town Ticket Offer for QPR Clash David Wagner Looks To QPR Clash Town v QPR: Pick Your Team
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Championship transfer rumours: Leeds eye Roma midfielder, No Villa move for Manchester United man, Newcastle linked to Chelsea winger

The latest gossip surrounding the second tier

Related Tags

Events
Football League Championship
Teams
Aston Villa FC
Queens Park Rangers FC
Newcastle United FC
Manchester United FC

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

  1. Joel Lynch
    "I'm not saying they didn't train hard at Huddersfield, but perhaps not as hard as we train here" - Les Ferdinand
  2. Huddersfield Town FC
    Whatever happened to QPR's former Huddersfield Town loan defender Jack Robinson?
  3. Football League Championship
    Championship transfer rumours: Newcastle United set to sign former Manchester United starlet
  4. Queens Park Rangers FC
    Huddersfield Town v Queens Park Rangers: A Hoops perspective
  5. England Football Team
    Huddersfield Town set to host England vs Germany clash next month....at under 20 level

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent