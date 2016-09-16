Newcastle United are set to sign former Manchester United youngster Ravel Morrison in January, according to reports.

The Sun claim the 23-year-old, who is currently at Lazio in Serie A, was close to a transfer to St James' Park in the summer but will now join the Magpies in January.

Morrison has not settled well in Italy, failing to learn the language, and reportedly jets home to Manchester every weekend to his friends.

Newcastle would be taking a gamble on the youngster who was described by former United boss Alex Ferguson as having "as much natural talent as any youngster we ever signed, but kept getting into trouble."

Ritchie De Laet

Aston Villa have suffered an injury blow with summer signing Ritchie De Laet out for the season with a knee injury.

The full-back, who won the Premier League title with Leicester last campaign, injured his knee ligaments in the 1-1 draw with Brentford on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old not only won the Premier League last season, but grabbed a playoff winners medal with Middlesbrough when he was sent out on loan.

After getting news of the extent of his injury, De Laet tweeted: "Absolutely gutted I'm gonna be out for the season but I'm sure the boys will turn it around."

Tjaronn Chery

Queens Park Rangers will open up contract talks with Tjaronn Chery over the coming week in a bid to extend the Dutchman's stay at Loftus Road.

According to West London Sport, the Hoops believes Chery will attract Premier League interest in January and they are keen to hold on to their man.

The midfielder has scored four goals already this season and has previously indicated he would be open to signing a new deal.

Last month Chery told the news outlet: "It would be good news if I could sign a new contract.

"I am happy here. A new season, a new start and a new contact; that would be perfect."

Preston North End have handed contract extensions to Jordan Hugill and Paul Gallagher.

Both players have extended their stay at Deepdale until 2019, with team-mates Greg Cunningham, Paul Huntington, Daniel Johnson and Tom Clarke also putting pen to paper on new deals earlier in the month.

Finally, in weirder news, journalists from the Nottingham Post took part in what was described as the "strangest press conference ever" today.

Boss Philippe Montanier treated journalists at the press conference to wine and cheese after answering a few questions about football.

Philippe Montanier tells @nottmtails about cheese with a joke at his expense. #nffc pic.twitter.com/R215s7UV5i — Matt Davies (@MattDavies_NP) September 16, 2016

We're looking forward to the German beer and bratwurst at David Wagner's next press gathering...