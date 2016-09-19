Newcastle United have been linked to two possible January signings today.

The Magpies are though to be interested in Brentford's Alan Judge, who was set to sign for Rafa Benitez's side in the summer but the transfer did not materialise.

Newcastle have also been linked to Lens defender Jean-Kevin Duverne.

The 19-year-old can play at centre-back or full-back and is linked to a number of Premier League clubs such as Tottenham, Southampton, Sunderland and Liverpool and a handful of "big Spanish clubs" - according to France Football.

The deal for the Bees midfielder is thought to be worth up to £10m, but no fee for the French youngster has yet been touted.

Scott Hogan of Brentford celebrates

Swansea City have also been linked with a swoop for a Brentford player.

The Bees' top goalscorer this season, Scott Hogan, is thought to be attracting interest from the goal-shy south Wales club.

According to Teamtalk, the former Rochdale striker has been watched by the Swans' scouts multiple times this season and Francesco Guidolin could follow up the interest with a bid when the transfer window opens in January.

The 24-year-old has scored 13 goals in 15 league matches for the Bees since returning from a serious cruciate injury in March last year.

Ryan Sessegnon challenges Burton Albion's Hamza Choudhury

Fulham youngster Ryan Sessegnon has been linked with a sensational switch to Premier League Liverpool.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has played James Milner as a makeshift left-back this season having lost faith in former Sevilla full-back Alberto Moreno.

Jamie Carragher believes Moreno's time at Liverpool will come to an end in January and the Sun claims 16-year-old Sessegnon will be th edefender to fill Moreno's boots.

The paper believes Liverpool could loan the youngster back to the Cottagers for the remainder of the season, but the club see the teenager as ready for the Premier League already.

Michail Antonio celebrates with former Nottingham Forest team-mate Britt Assombalonga

Former Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood has revealed he wanted to sign England midfielder Michail Antonio before he went on to sign for West Ham.

Sherwood was sacked early on last season as Villa went on to record their worst points total ever in the top flight (17), but the manager believes the Midlands side will hit their stride at some point this year.

He told Sky Sports' Goal on Sunday: "When I was at Aston Villa, he was a player I highlighted. He was playing in a poor Nottingham Forest team and he was shining.

"He has got pace and power but more importantly he scores goals. He's gone the non-league route which seems to be increasingly popular."

Sherwood continued: "I think they [Villa] will be there or thereabouts when they get into a rhythm. I think they have been a bit unfortunate their last few games."

Sky Bet Championship - Leeds United (1) v Huddersfield Town (4) - Sol Bamba brings down Joe Lolley to earn Town a penalty which Nahki Wells missed.

Finally, two former Leeds United players are close to finding new clubs, according to reports.

It is believed Sol Bamba will drop down to League One and sign for bury after leaving Elland Road for personal reasons the day after the transfer window shut.

And former Whites front-man Luciano Becchio turned out for Coventry City's Under-23 side today in an attempt to earn himself a deal at the Ricoh Arena, having been on trial with Sky Blues.