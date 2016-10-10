Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez has revealed the Magpies are already planning for the January transfer window.

The Toon brought in 12 new faces over the summer, but the Spaniard has claimed he and the club hierarchy have already whittled down the potential transfer list in January and beyond.

Benitez even told the Chronicle plans had been put in place for transfers should Newcastle be promoted this season.

The Champions League winner said: "As well as concentrating on the present, we are also having half an eye on the future.

Alan Judge was reportedly a Newcastle target in the summer

“The present is the next game, Brentford , and we are already looking at their team and their squad and trying to analyse what we think they will do. The fans have to be confident that we are doing our jobs.

“But at the same time, we are also thinking about January, and even the season after that. But at the same time, we cannot lose our focus and our focus has to be the next game.

"We have a lot of good staff working, and they are all doing their jobs."

Reading manager Jaap Stam

Reading boss Jaap Stam is also hopeful of bringing in some new names in January.

The former Manchester United defender has guided the Royals to eighth in the league, despite many fans predicting a bottom-half finish for their team at the beginning of the season.

The Dutchman also revealed he tried to sign Ajax players in the summer, but they proved too expensive for the club.

He said: "We asked about some Ajax players but they were too expensive for us. So that for us was not an option.

"We can also get a lot more out of the experienced players already here than they have shown so far. That's a great challenge. And perhaps we can get some targeted strengthening in the winter."

Leeds United's Lewis Cook holds back Middlesbrough's Adam Clayton

Leeds United are interested in bringing in a new player to Elland Road in January - but someone the Whites fans will already know well.

Lewis Cook, who moved to Bournemouth from Leeds in the summer, is believed to be allowed out on loan from the Cherries in January with his former employers keen on a reunion just five months after the 19-year-old left.

The arrival of Jack Wilshere from Arsenal has pushed Cook down to fourth in the pecking order - behind Harry Arter and Andrew Surman too - and the Cherries are believed to be willing to let the youngster leave on loan in the New Year.

Bournemouth paid £7m for the midfielder in the summer and the deal could rise to £10m through add-ons.

Cole Kpekawa in action for QPR

QPR director of football Les Ferdinand has explained the club's decision to sell promising youngster Cole Kpekawa to Barnsley on transfer deadline day.

The former Newcastle United striker revealed the Hoops did not want to lose the 20-year-old, but he was unwilling to match the training regime they had set out for him.

At a recent fans forum, Ferdinand said:"I don’t want to stand here and lambaste him, or disrespect him in any way, but a load of you will have heard the saying: you can bring a horse to water but you can’t make it drink. And that’s where we felt we’d got to with Cole Kpekawa.

Les Ferdinand

"The manager [Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink] brought him on pre-season, he done pre-season with the first team and perhaps never got to the levels that you needed him to get to. So we had to do something with him when he got back.

"We felt we had to get his fitness levels up to where they needed to be, so we set out a programme for him. Then I got calls from his agent saying: ‘the kid wants to leave, the kid wants to leave, the kid wants to leave, the kid wants to leave’. So he didn’t want to follow the programme we gave him and just wanted to leave.

"I really do hope he goes on to have a good career because if he does have a good career we’ll benefit from it."

The Silverlake Stadium, home of Eastleigh

Finally, Birmingham City are believed to be interested in non-league midfielder Luke Coulson.

The Eastleigh star - who was formerly on Manchester City's book - has scored six goals already this season and is thought to have caught the eye of a number of teams in the Football League.

The 22-year-old still has two years left on his contract at the Silverlake Stadium and manager Ronnie Moore has insisted his star will not be moving anyway.

Former Hartlepool boss Ronnie Moore

He told the Daily Echo: "“I think if someone came in with £1 million to sign Couls, he [the chairman, Stewart Donald] wouldn’t let him go!

“Couls is a good find for Eastleigh. He's a constant threat. He’s as good as anything at this level and, certainly League Two, that I’ve seen.

“He’s a young kid and he can play where he wants to eventually."