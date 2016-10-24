Championship transfer rumours: Newcastle United and Leeds plot January moves

Jose Simunovic (right) of Celtic is congratulated by team mates Leigh Griffiths and Mikael Lustig after scoring against Dundee United

Newcastle United are reportedly keeping tabs on Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic.

The 22-year-old has played five times for the Scottish champions so far this campaign and was heavily linked with a move to Torino last summer.

A £4m deal to the Serie A side - where Joe Hart now plies his trade - fell through however and Celtic kept the Croatian.

And the Daily Mail has now claimed Rafa Benitez's side are now monitoring the centre-back ahead of a planned £4m swoop in January.

Crystal Palace are also believed to be interested.

Gianfranco Zola

Nottingham Forest have been linked with former Watford manager Gianfranco Zola should Philippe Montanier be dismissed from his position.

Montanier has come under pressure having lost five of his last seven matches in charge of the Reds, losing to Blackburn and Cardiff in the last two weeks.

Zola has been linked with the Forest job before both when Billy Davies was sacked and when Dougie Freedman left the City Ground.

The former Chelsea striker has been out of work since leaving Qatari side Al-Arabi last summer.

Ashley Fletcher celebrates scoring for Barnsley in the Sky Bet League One Play Off Final

Leeds United are planning a January loan move for West Ham youngster Ashley Fletcher.

The 21-year-old striker was believed to be on the Whites' radar over the summer after his contract with Manchester United expired, but Fletcher chose the London club over Leeds.

But the youngster has racked up just 231 minutes of Premier League action so far this campaign, having to settle for a place in the Under 23 side.

And the Sun claim Garry Monk is alert to the youngsters situation and is keen on bringing Fletcher in as a third striker for Leeds.

Leeds manager Garry Monk

Finally, Leeds boss Monk believes Norwich City are favourites to take the Championship title this season.

Leeds face the Canaries on Tuesday night in the EFL Cup and Monk believes the opposition will lift the second tier trophy come May.

He told BBC Radio Yorkshire: "For me, Norwich are my favourites to win the league.

"I know Newcastle are up there as well, but for me Norwich have kept a lot of their squad which were with them in the Premier League and they have added some good players in the summer.

"They are a squad which has been together in a higher league, so you expect it (the match on Tuesday night) to be tough."