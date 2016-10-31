Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles has been linked with an £18m move to Chelsea.

The 22-year-old has impressed for Newcastle since being given his shot late last season and has been one of the Toon's stand-out players despite relegation to the Championship.

Since then Lascelles has become the club captain and has matured well in the Championship.

And according to the Sun, Chelsea are now weighing up an £18m move for the Toon star as they see him as the next John Terry - being a young, homegrown talent.

It is doubtful a bid will materialise for the Newcastle skipper with the likes of Leonardo Bonucci also linked to Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle could be subject to another transfer bid in January - but on a much lower scale.

That's because Luton boss Nathan Jones has revealed he would like to sign Newcastle loanee Alex Gilliead on a permanent deal after the 20-year-old's string of impressive performances at Kenilworth Road this season.

Jones told the Bedfordshire News: "It's a little bit early but we'd love to have him in our ranks permanently. That's the type of player he is, that's the type of player we look for.

“But no, let's let the boy settle, let him continue his development and I'm sure Newcastle are delighted with how he's playing and the performances he's putting in.

"I believe he's going to be a thoroughbred player, I believe he's going to be a Premier League player. He's kind of backing up my words.”

Leeds United 's pursuit of Salernitana forward Massimo Coda may finally have come to an end after the striker put pen to paper on a new deal at the Salerno-based club.

Italian outlet La Cittadi Salerno revealed Code has agreed to extend his deal until 2020 - adding another two-years on to his previous deal.

The Whites were believed to be interested in the striker in the summer, but no move for the 27-year-old came to fruition.

Coda will now reportedly earn around £6,000-a-week in the Italian second tier.

Finally, Steve Bruce is keen on bringing Manchester United reserve team coach Warren Joyce to Villa Park, according to reports.

The United man was believed to be in the running for the vacant Wigan managerial position, but the Daily Star claim Bruce is keen on having the 51-year-old alongside him at Aston Villa .

Bruce was believed to be keen on bringing in Middlesbrough's Steve Agnew, but has now turned his attention to Joyce.

Any deal for the United man would likely involve a large compensation fee, which could well put Villa ahead of Wigan in the pecking order.