Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newcastle United are still keen on signing former Magpie Andros Townsend from Crystal Palace.

The England international joined the Eagles when Newcastle were relegated last season, but was linked with a move back to St James' Park in January.

And - according to the Northern Echo - Rafa Benitez will try to re-sign Townsend again in the summer.

Townsend has scored once in 28 appearances for Palace this season, but netted four times in just 14 for Newcstle last campaign.

Blackburn Rovers boss Owen Coyle has revealed the Lancashire side missed out on four players in the last transfer window.

Rovers brought in Marvin Emnes on a permanent deal and Lucas Joao on loan from Sheffield Wednesday in January, but failed to strengthen in any other areas despite occupying the relegation zone.

Rennes defender Dimitri Cavare and Watford defender Juan Paredes were both on the club's radar, with Coyle looking for loan deals for the pair..

The manager also confirmed Blackburn's failure to sign Lens defender Abdoul Ba and Toronto Whitecaps forward Giles Barnes.

Bristol City have signed Bermudian forward Osagi Bascome for the remainder of the season.

The 18-year-old successfully completed a three-month trial at the Ashton Gate club and was subsequently handed a short-term deal.

The Robins' Under 23 coach Jamie McAllister - for whom Bascome has scored once in three appearances - said: "He's been a ball of energy from the moment he arrived at the club. He's integrated well with the group and has great enthusiasm – he just loves playing football.

"He's got good awareness and vision. He can play up top in a two and also as a number ten."

Finally, Martin Cranie has signed a contract extension at Huddersfield Town .

The versatile 30-year-old, who has made 11 appearances for David Wagner’s side this season , now has terms to summer 2018.

Head coach David Wagner describes him as "a very important player in our squad".

The boss added: "He has been excellent in the games he has played this season and last, making him a real competitor for the right back position alongside Tommy Smith."