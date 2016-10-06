Newcastle United boss Kevin Keegan begrudgingly sold James Milner to Aston Villa in August 2008 in a deal which pushed the fan-favourite boss closer to a second St James' Park exit.

But it has been revealed that Keegan only let Milner go because he thought Newcastle were going to reinvest the money they received on Bayern Munich golden boy Bastian Schweinsteiger - who now plays for Manchester United.

A deal for the German never happened however as Newcastle were quoted triple the price for Schweinsteiger, according to ex-coach Terry McDermott.

He told the Birmingham Mail: "We were actually at the club when we sold him, myself and Kevin Keegan. We sold him for 15 million quid.

"The story goes - and this is a true story - we didn't want him to leave but we needed to get other players in because we'd had a bid of 15 million quid.

Kevin Keegan as Newcastle boss, 2008

"Kevin said 'if we sell him for 15 million quid, how are we going to replace him?'

"They said 'we've already got one - Schweinsteiger'. He's at Man United now but seven or eight years ago he was a superstar and they said we could get him.

"The idea of accepting the bid of 15 million for Milner, which was a lot of money then, and then we're looking to get Schweinsteiger it's a no brainer.

"But after he's signed for Villa - the day after - we're trying to sign Schweinsteiger and the answer was 'absolutely no chance, it will cost you £50 million if you wanted to buy Schweinsteiger'.

"So we had no one to replace him. But he was irreplaceable anyway because he could play anywhere."

Danny Murphy in action for Fulham against Aston Villa

Danny Murphy has slammed Aston Villa 's business over the transfer window and has revealed who he believes should take the top job.

Villa spent around £50m on players over the summer, recouping just £16m of that on their own sales and have won just won of their opening 11 Championship matches - leading to Roberto Di Matteo's departure.

"They've so overspent on players," Murphy told talkSPORT.

"Some of the money they have spent on average players is ridiculous, absolutely ludicrous."

Steve Clarke will take over from Di Matteo as caretaker, but could also get the job on a permanent basis

The BBC pundit went on to give his backing to Steve Clarke for the vacant managerial role at Villa.

He said: “I like him a lot. He would be a very solid choice, definitely.

"Steve Clarke was very well thought of at Liverpool – I spoke to the boys there and they really liked him.

"He was very unlucky at West Brom, and actually did a good job at Reading, and I think Villa will be doing well to get a someone in better than him.

Junior Hoilett celebrates

Neil Warnock has already singled out his first transfer target for Cardiff City , according to reports.

The Sun claims the former Huddersfield Town boss wants to bring Canadian winger Junior Hoilett to south Wales after his contract at QPR ran out last season.

Hoilett has been a free agent since after failing to agree terms on a new contract with the Hoops.

At 26, the Canadian should be coming in to the prime of his career, but injuries prevented him getting a run of games under his belt last season.

Lee Johnson, manager of Bristol City

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has ruled himself out of the running to take the hot seat at Villa Park.

Roberto Di Matteo's departure earlier this week has led to vast speculation over who will take the job on, with Town boss David Wagner heavily linked to the position at one point.

And Johnson spoke to the media to take himself out of contention for the Birmingham club's hot seat.

He told the Bristol Post: ""I always dreamed of being here and earning my stripes as a coach, so why would I want to leave when I'm so happy?

"My focus is one hundred per cent on Bristol City, because what is happening here is so exciting.

Tammy Abraham's goals have fired Bristol City to fifth in the Championship

"I'm not going to comment on other things, I just wanted people to know how I feel. I'm fiercely ambitious, don't get me wrong, but my ambition is being channelled into Bristol City. This is my place.

"I have a really exciting group of players and I want to see where it can take us. Crowds are on the up at Ashton Gate, we have a fantastic revamped stadium and this is a club going places.

"I have a good working relationship with Mark Ashton [chief operating officer], Steve Lansdown [majority shareholder] and the board of directors. I also have a good staff, who all understand their roles and what is required of them."