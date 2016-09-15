Login Register
Championship transfer rumours: QPR linked with Tony Pulis should Hasselbaink get the sack

  • Updated
  • By

The latest gossip surrounding the second tier

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's position has come under scrutiny after QPR 's heaviest home defeat ever at the hands of Newcastle on Tuesday and Tony Pulis is the name in the frame to take over.

The West Brom boss has been at the centre of a feud with the club's owners after not receiving the backing he desired in the transfer window.

And QPR were believed to have been monitoring the Welshman's unhappiness at the Midlands club.

Pulis had been seen at Loftus Road on Tuesday, sitting next to director of football Les Ferdinand, but the former Newcastle United favourite has denied the Hoops are looking into the manager's availbility.

Ferdinand said: "Tony Pulis came to the game the other night, which is a normal thing for a manager to do when his team aren't playing. I saw him and sat next to him. That's it.

"The result on Tuesday was obviously unacceptable but I can categorically say we are not looking to change manager and are not considering anyone else."

Should Pulis leave West Brom, ex-England boss Roy Hodgson is believed to be the Baggies first choice replacement.

Former Aston Villa captain Stiliyan Petrov has told talkSport he was disappointed after his former club denied him a contract after battling his way back from cancer.

The midfielder suspended his playing career in 2012 after being diagnosed with leukaemia, but fought his way back and took part in Villa's pre-season training this campaign.

But boss Roberto Di Matteo decided against giving the Bulgarian a deal, offering a role in the academy set-up instead - which Petrov turned down.

The midfielder said: "I don’t hold any grudges, I don’t have any bad feelings towards them but I won’t lie, I was very disappointed I wasn’t offered anything.

“Why I wasn’t offered, I don’t know. It wasn’t explained to me. They just told me I wouldn’t be a part of [the team].

“They offered me a job in the youth system, but I didn’t want that. I wanted to finish as a footballer.

"Why? Because my career was taken away from me by a disease, and I want to finish as a footballer again. I even didn’t want to get paid, I just wanted to finish as a footballer, to be able to retire on my terms."

Norwich City striker Steven Naismith is unlikely to move to Sunderland in January despite claims David Moyes is set to rekindle his interest, according to the Chronicle.

Moyes brought in Jason Denayer on loan from Manchester City in the transfer window, meaning the Black Cats' Premier League quota of two domestic loans is filled and another cannot be brought in.

Therefore any deal for Naismith would have to be permanent, but the newspaper claims Moyes will look at younger, more prolific options instead of the Canaries' frontman.

The former Everton striker has been left out of Norwich's last two matchday squads leading to speculation over his future in East Anglia.

Sheffield Wednesday forward Fernando Forestieri has insisted he never wanted to leave Hillsborough over the summer despite the Argentinian being heavily linked with a move away from Sheffield.

And today the 26-year-old claimed he could see out his career with the Owls.

He told the Yorkshire Post: “I have said before that I love the club and everything and if the chairman gives me a 10-year contract, I can finish my career here as I love the fans and everyone.

“I never said I wanted to leave and Carlos [Carvalhal] knows that. I speak face to face with him and he understands me and that is the most important thing. I have an amazing relationship with him.

“The important thing is that the chairman knows my situation. I never went to other teams. I just want to play because when I play, I forget everything.

“I am not thinking about more money and another contract. I just want to make it clear to the fans that I want to stay here.”

On a lighter note, Danny Ward wasn't the only Liverpool loanee to make an error between the sticks this week.

Hungarian international Adam Bogdan had a howler for Wigan against Norwich City in midweek, which will leave Latics and Liverpool fans cringing for a good while.

