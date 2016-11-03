Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rangers are believed to be interested in Aston Villa youngster Rushian Hepburn-Murphy.

The striker's contract at Villa Park runs out next summer and Steve Bruce is believed to be keen on the prospect signing an extension.

But no deal has yet been agreed and, according to the Daily Mail, the Gers are monitoring the 18-year-old's situation.

The newspaper goes on to suggest Rangers may try to take advantage of FIFA rules, which let out-of-contract youngsters move from England to Scotland for a minimal compensation fee.

Reading boss Jaap Stam has admitted he expects bids for his number one Ali Al-Habsi this January.

The Oman international goalkeeper has conceded just 18 goals this season, helping the Royals climb to fifth in the Championship table.

And the former Manchester United defender believes Al-Habsi's form will interest Premier League sides.

He told BBC Sport: "If he keeps on doing that, it's going to be very difficult to keep him within the squad.

"Every team in the Premier League is looking for a good keeper who can make important saves for the team."

Nottingham Forest chairman Fawaz Al Hasawi has said his goodbyes to the Reds' fans ahead of a £50m takeover.

The takeover - led by US entrepreneur John Jay Moores - is believed to be finalised and should take place at some time over the international break.

And Al Hasawi has already said his farewells as his four-year relationship with the club draws to a close.

The Kuwaiti businessman tweeted: "I would like to wish all the supporters, the staff and the players all the best.

"I tried my best to take the club to the next level but unfortunately it did not work out. I hope that after the new takeover things would turn out as planned.

"At the end of the day I will always remain a supporter to this legendary football club. I wish all the best for Nottingham Forest."

For the first time in 22 years, Newcastle United is set to be without an Ameobi in January.

That's because Bolton are believed to be interested in handing Sammy Ameobi a permanent contract at the Macron Stadium.

The winger has been on loan with the Trotters since the start of the season and has impressed boss Phil Parkinson.

And Newcastle are likely to let the 24-year-old go in January as Ameobi's contract expires in the summer- meaning the winter window would be the last opportunity to cash in on the midfielder.

With elder brother Shola joining the Magpies' youth set up in 1995, it will be the end of a 22-year era at St James' Park.