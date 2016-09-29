Serie A side Torino are interested in signing Newcastle United 's loan midfielder Christian Atsu in January, according to reports.

The Ghanaian winger joined the Magpies on a season-long loan from Chelsea over the summer, but it is believed the Turin-based club will try to land the 24-year-old in the next transfer window.

Italian news outlet Tuttosport claim Atsu is on the Italian side's radar having been resigned to the bench so far this season at St James' Park.

And the paper believes Chelsea and Newcastle may agree to cut the midfielder's loan deal short, leaving the Ghana international free to sign for Torino.

Liverpool's Lazar Markovic battles for the ball with Aston Villa's Kieran Richardson

Another player reportedly interesting Torino is former Aston Villa and England defender Kieran Richardson.

Tuttosport claim the left-back - who is still a free agent - is believed to be on the club's short list of players along with former AC Milan defender Kevin Constant.

The club's first-choice left-back Cristian Molinaro has been sidelined with an injury in recent weeks and a range of replacements have been linked with the club.

But free agents Richardson and Constant would be available on short-term contracts with no signing on fee, supposedly leaving them top of the pile.

Tammy Abraham of Bristol City

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson admitted he would love to sign Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham on a permanent deal.

The youngster has scored 10 goals in 13 appearances for the Robins in all competitions this season and was today called up to the England Under 21 side.

And the manager has said he would love to have the goal scorer on loan again next season if he was unavailable on a permanent deal.

In today's press conference Johnson said: "If there was a 0.000000001 percent chance to sign Tammy permanently I'd be starting the whip round!

Tammy Abraham - First 10 goals for Bristol City https://t.co/V6bmXoCWbt via @YouTube — Follow @ChelseaLoans (@ChelseaLoansVid) September 25, 2016

"We're also setting ourselves up for the next Tammy Abraham hopefully and that shouldn't be forgotten.

"Who knows what could happen. We could get Tammy for another season on loan or Chelsea could give him a new deal and make him captain!

"We've got Tammy for a year. He's got quality and hit the ground running. Let's enjoy him."

Former Barnsley coach Tommy Wright

Barnsley have sacked assistant manager Tommy Wright after allegations that the coach took a £5000 bung in exchange for helping persuade the club to buy players.

The assistant was suspended yesterday but parted ways with the club this afternoon.

The club released a statement which read: "After considering Mr Wright's response to allegations in today's Daily Telegraph about breaching FA rules over player transfers, Mr Wright was dismissed.

"The club was unaware of such matters or involved in any wrongdoing. The club will continue to fully investigate the issues at hand and will co-operate with the regulatory authorities as necessary."

Finally, Derby County have handed a new four year contract to 19-year-old defender Max Lowe, much to the delight of Rams Chief Executive Sam Rush.

The boss told the Derby Telegraph: "It's fantastic news that one of our exciting young players has committed their long-term future to the club.

"We're really pleased with the progress that Max has made and he showed his qualities in the game at Cardiff City on Tuesday night, as he did in the two EFL Cup ties he featured in beforehand, and rightly deserved the praise that he received for his performance.

"The fact he has been with us from the age of 10 and made his way through the system is testimony to the environment that has been created and developed within our Academy, which is very much part of our Chairman Mel Morris' vision for Derby County.

"We are all looking forward to seeing more of Max in a Derby County shirt in the months and years ahead."