Not much in the way of transfer talk today with Steve Bruce and Steve McClaren's arrivals at Aston Villa and Derby County respectively dominating the headlines.

Bruce has not yet been formally announced but is likely to be revealed as the new Villa boss by the club at 6.30pm - despite being 'announced' by the Sun already.

In more surprising news, McClaren was handed the top job at Derby after being sacked by the Rams in 2015.

McClaren has signed for the Rams two years after failing to keep Newcastle in the Premier League last season.

Former Town boss Chris Powell will remain as assistant manager at the iPro Stadium.

Hull City's Abel Hernandez

Aston Villa feature heavily in the rumour mill today, with a striker and a defender linked to the club.

The Birmingham Mail have reported Hull City striker Abel Hernandez was subject to a £20m bid from the club over the summer.

Hull were thought to have accepted the offer but the two parties couldn't agree personal terms.

And Villa are suspected to go back in for the Uruguayan forward with former Hull boss Bruce believed to be keen on a reunion with Hernandez, who scored 22 goals under the Villa manager last year.

The Mirror claim Hull are aware of the interest and have already held preliminary contract extension talks with their star.

Victor Lindelof of SL Benfica challenges Patrick of CS Maritimo

Another player who was linked to Villa in the summer was Benfica centre-back Victor Lindelof.

Villa were believed to be one of several clubs chasing the Swede in the summer and the midlands club is believed to be readying a move for the defender in January.

But Portuguese outlet O Jogo do not rate Villa's chances of landing Lindelof.

The newspaper put Villa in a list of "unlikely destinations" for the Swede, with Manchester United, Chelsea, Middlesbrough, Celtic, PSG and Inter Milan reportedly monitoring his situation in Lisbon.

Liverpool's Lazar Markovic battles for the ball with Aston Villa's Kieran Richardson

Former Aston Villa and Manchester United man Kieran Richardson has agreed a move to Cardiff City .

The full-back was released by Villa at the end of last season having made 33 league appearances for the club.

And the 31-year-old is the most recent free agent who has been snapped up by new manager Neil Warnock.

Richardson is the fourth player to join the south Wales side on a free after Sol Bamba, Junior Hoilett and Marouane Chamakh all joined the Bluebirds yesterday.