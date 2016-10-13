Steve Bruce's Aston Villa have approached Hull City about bringing Stephen Clemence to Villa Park, according to reports.

The former Huddersfield Town manager was named as Roberto Di Matteo's successor yesterday and has wasted no time in making an approach for his number two.

BBC Humberside Sport claim Bruce is keen on a reunion with Hull's Clemence after the two worked together as manager and player respectively at Birmingham City.

Clemence is currently second in command to Mike Phelan at Hull who is believed to have been offered the permanent job at the KCOM Stadium.

New Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock

Neil Warnock has insisted the four new signings he has made at Cardiff City were not part of his agreement with the south Wales club.

The former Town boss snapped up free agents Sol Bamba, Marouane Chamakh, Junior Hoilett and Kieran Richardson within 48 hours of joining the Bluebirds, but is adamant these deals only came about after he took the reins.

The 67-year-old told Wales Online: “We didn’t talk about signing players, they just came up over the 48 hour period.

Junior Hoilett has joined the Bluebirds

“I felt there was an imbalance in the squad and we were short in some areas, and I said to somebody I hadn’t a clue who we were going to sign because we can’t use the loan market so they’d have to be Bosmans.

“I asked around for somebody to get a list of which Bosman players were available and looked for the positions I could get and in one or two positions there were lads I’d worked with them before. I knew them, and I’d also spoken to Bamba before about playing for me, so I had an in to them. It’s far easier when you have that inroad.

“I just felt the opportunity of bringing the lads in was too good to turn down and if we didn’t act quickly there was a chance they would go elsewhere.”

Newcastle United's Mohamed Diame has a shot blocked by Wolverhampton Wanderers' George Saville

Newcastle United midfielder Mohamed Diame has admitted he is yet to live up to the expectations of boss Rafa Benitez.

The former Hull City man, who scored the winner in last year's playoff final, believes the Spaniard signed him to offer more than he is currently for the Toon.

In an interview with NUFC TV Diame said: “When Rafa Benitez called for me, he called me for more than I am giving at the moment.

“As I say, I am still working hard, that’s why I think I am still in the team, but need to give more offensively.”

Middlesbrough's Dael Fry and Leeds United's Liam Cooper battle for the ball

Leeds United defender Liam Cooper has signed a contract extension at Elland Road, according to reports.

The 25-year-old joined Leeds from Chesterfield in 2014, but has struggled for game time this season after dropping behind Pontus Jansson and Kyle Bartley in the centre-back pecking order.

Cooper was contracted at the club until the end of the season, but a 12-month extension will see him stay at Elland Road until at least 2018.

Leeds currently sit in 11th place in the Championship and face Derby County this weekend.