Seven first team players have not been handed new contracts at Norwich City as former Huddersfield Town man Stuart Webber wields the axe at Carrow Road.

John Ruddy, Sebastien Bassong, Steven Whittaker, Ryan Bennett, Michael Turner, Youssouf Mulumbu and Kyle Lafferty will all leave the colub when their contracts expire at the end of the season.

Senior players Declan Rudd and Harry Toffolo have been handed extension to their deals which were expiring at the end of the campaign.

Sporting director Webber said: "We'd like to place on record our sincere thanks to all of the players who are moving on for their contribution to the club and wish them all the very best in the next chapter in their careers."

The Canaries have also held informal talks with Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill over the vacant head coach role at Carrow Road.

Alex Neil departed the East Anglian side in March, with Alan Irvine taking temporary charge of the club since then.

And BBC Radio Norwich are reporting that O'Neill could be in line to take the job full time after holding initial talks with the Canaries.

O'Neill was named coach of the year at the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year awards in 2015 after steering Northern Ireland to their first major tournament - Euro 2016 - for 30 years.

Bristol City are keen on signing Ipswich Town defender Jordan Spence - according to reports.

The 26-year-old joined the Tractor Boys on a short-term deal in January from MK Dons, but his contract will expire in the summer.

And HITC report that the Robins are interested in the defender - but will face competition from Nottingham Forest.

The right-back had two spells on loan at Ashton Gate from West Ham in 2011 and 2012 before being recalled by the Hammers.

Derby County have been linked with a move for Chester FC defender Sam Hughes.

The Daily Mail report that the Rams are interested in the 20-year-old who has made 30 starts for the Blues this season, scoring three goals.

Sheffield Wednesday, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Barnsley are also believed to be interested in the defender, who became the youngest player ever to captain Chester this term.