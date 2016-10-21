Tammy Abraham is adamant he will get an opportunity in Chelsea's first team when his loan spell at Bristol City ends.

The 19-year-old has bagged eight goal for the Robins so far this campaign and sits second in the Championship scoring leaderboard.

And the striker is sure he will get his shot in the Blues' first team under new Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

He told Sky Sports: "I think with the new manager coming in the chances are there because we can see he's been playing youngsters.

"It's a case of when you get the opportunity you have to impress and give your all. Everyone has their time and hopefully my time will come soon."

Mike Ashley

Newcastle United were reportedly the target of a multi-million pound takeover bid when they were relegated to the Championship in May.

The Telegraph claim a Chinese consortia approached the club over the summer in an attempt to broker a "bargain price" to buy the club.

But it is believed owner Mike Ashley showed no interest in selling after seeing how new boss Rafa Benitez was changing the way the North East club was run.

Despite demonstrations against the Sports Direct tycoon over the past several years, Newcastle fans now seem to be content with the way in which the club is run, with Benitez taking over the majority of the footballing dealings at St James' Park.

Stephen Pond/PA Wire Kenny Jackett

Kenny Jackett has been announced as the new manager or Rotherham .

The former Wolves manager will take charge of the Millers for the first time tomorrow when they host Reading at the New York Stadium.

On the appointment, chairman Tony Stewart told Rotherham's club website: "It was probably the best interview I have had with somebody since I took over the club.

"Kenny was available and we acted swiftly because we knew that he has got the experience, he has managed a great club like Wolves and if you check the stats out his record is superb."

Jackett has signed a three-year contract with the Championship's bottom club.

Jimmy Kebe in action for Leeds

Finally, two former Championship players have found new clubs in League One.

Ex- Newcastle United , Hull and Wigan right-back Ryan Taylor has joined promotion-chasing Port Vale on a short-term deal after his release from the Tigers in June.

And former Reading and Leeds United wide man Jimmy Kebe has gone on trial with Southend United.

The 32-year-old is yet to be handed a permanent contract with the Blues, but will be hoping to impress in training and earn a deal at Roots Hall.