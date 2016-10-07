Championship transfer rumours: Vinnie Jones backs Monk to kick Leeds into shape

Former Leeds United midfielder Vinnie Jones has supported the club's decision in installing Garry Monk as manager for this season.

Jones, who spent 18 months at Elland Road after joining from Wimbledon in 1989, believes the former Swansea boss can bring success back to the Whites.

In an interview with talkSPORT, Jones said: "One of the best things the chairman has done is put Garry up there - I’ve told the fans as well to give Garry time. He’s going to organise that place.

Leeds United manager Garry Monk

“Just as long as they don’t interfere upstairs I think Garry will get it right, he’s going to bring some great players in. They’ve got the lad [Chris] Wood there who’s banging in some goals.

“I’ve still got some very good friends up in Leeds and I speak to them very often and the crowds will start coming back soon with the buzz around the town.

“It’s the best place on the planet to be when things are going well and there’s a full crowd up there.”

Marouane Chamakh

Former Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock has got straight down to business at Cardiff City , with the manager hoping to bring in three new signings within 48 hours of joining the south Wales club.

Warnock has already moved for ex-QPR man Junior Hoilett and former Leeds captain Sol Bamba, but the boss is also keen on former Arsenal striker Marouane Chamakh.

All three players were free agents and are available to the ex-Town boss on a free transfer.

Deals for Bamba and Hoilett are thought to be close, with Chamakh's contract also likely to be signed in time to face Bristol City next Friday.

Andros Townsend of Crystal Palace

England winger Andros Townsend has claimed he did not leave Newcastle United in the summer for the money offered by Crystal Palace.

The midfielder switched St James' for Selhurst Park in the summer, despite joining the Magpies for around £12m in January and the 25-year-old claims the switch came about to save his England career.

He said: "Nobody knows what’s going on in your head. Everyone on the outside says, ‘Ah he’s left Newcastle, gone to Palace, it must be about the money'.

“But no one seems to think us players are actually motivated by getting the best out of themselves, making the most of our career, playing in the greatest division in the world.

“England featured in that decision - Roy did say it didn’t matter if I was playing in the Premier League or Championship. But when he left, I knew if I was playing in the Championship it would be nigh-on impossible to get in the squad. So it was a factor.”

Norwich City's Timm Klose tackles Daryl Murphy

Norwich City defender Timm Klose has revealed how the Canaries rejected a bid for him over the summer.

West Brom were the interested party and, although Klose was weighing up whether to move or not in order to secure future international call-ups, Norwich rejected the offer.

Klose told ESPN: “I weighed up my options. I did not want to lose my place in the national team without a fight, but it was also clear that it will be difficult to show what I could do at another club.”

"There were offers, and we looked at the one we received from West Bromwich, but Norwich turned down the offer."