Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Championship transfer rumours: Vinnie Jones backs Monk to kick Leeds into shape

  • By

The latest gossip surrounding the second tier

Vinnie Jones scoring for Leeds United against West Ham

Former Leeds United midfielder Vinnie Jones has supported the club's decision in installing Garry Monk as manager for this season.

Jones, who spent 18 months at Elland Road after joining from Wimbledon in 1989, believes the former Swansea boss can bring success back to the Whites.

In an interview with talkSPORT, Jones said: "One of the best things the chairman has done is put Garry up there - I’ve told the fans as well to give Garry time. He’s going to organise that place.

Leeds United manager Garry Monk

“Just as long as they don’t interfere upstairs I think Garry will get it right, he’s going to bring some great players in. They’ve got the lad [Chris] Wood there who’s banging in some goals.

“I’ve still got some very good friends up in Leeds and I speak to them very often and the crowds will start coming back soon with the buzz around the town.

“It’s the best place on the planet to be when things are going well and there’s a full crowd up there.”

Marouane Chamakh

Former Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock has got straight down to business at Cardiff City , with the manager hoping to bring in three new signings within 48 hours of joining the south Wales club.

Warnock has already moved for ex-QPR man Junior Hoilett and former Leeds captain Sol Bamba, but the boss is also keen on former Arsenal striker Marouane Chamakh.

All three players were free agents and are available to the ex-Town boss on a free transfer.

Deals for Bamba and Hoilett are thought to be close, with Chamakh's contract also likely to be signed in time to face Bristol City next Friday.

Andros Townsend of Crystal Palace

England winger Andros Townsend has claimed he did not leave Newcastle United in the summer for the money offered by Crystal Palace.

The midfielder switched St James' for Selhurst Park in the summer, despite joining the Magpies for around £12m in January and the 25-year-old claims the switch came about to save his England career.

He said: "Nobody knows what’s going on in your head. Everyone on the outside says, ‘Ah he’s left Newcastle, gone to Palace, it must be about the money'.

“But no one seems to think us players are actually motivated by getting the best out of themselves, making the most of our career, playing in the greatest division in the world.

“England featured in that decision - Roy did say it didn’t matter if I was playing in the Premier League or Championship. But when he left, I knew if I was playing in the Championship it would be nigh-on impossible to get in the squad. So it was a factor.”

Norwich City's Timm Klose tackles Daryl Murphy

Norwich City defender Timm Klose has revealed how the Canaries rejected a bid for him over the summer.

West Brom were the interested party and, although Klose was weighing up whether to move or not in order to secure future international call-ups, Norwich rejected the offer.

Klose told ESPN: “I weighed up my options. I did not want to lose my place in the national team without a fight, but it was also clear that it will be difficult to show what I could do at another club.”

"There were offers, and we looked at the one we received from West Bromwich, but Norwich turned down the offer."

Huddersfield Town latest

Huddersfield Town LIVE Season So Far - How Town Sit Top Latest Championship transfer rumours 5 Reasons Why David Wagner Should Stay
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Championship transfer rumours: Newcastle United were keen on Celtic sensation

The latest gossip surrounding the second tier

Related Tags

In The News
Transfer deadline day
Teams
Crystal Palace FC
Norwich City FC
Newcastle United FC
West Bromwich Albion FC
Events
Football League Championship

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner congratulates Danny Ward for a fine performance.
  1. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town confident keeper will be available against Sheffield Wednesday
  2. Jon Stead
    Former Huddersfield Town striker takes League Two player of the month prize
  3. Huddersfield Town FC
    Flying High: It's only right Huddersfield Town's David Wagner has been recognised by the wider game
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town chairman Dean Hoyle adamant head coach David Wagner will stay at Town amid Aston Villa interest
  5. Rick Stone
    Huddersfield Giants coach Rick Stone relishing the chance to plan for Super League XXII

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent