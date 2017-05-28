Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The wait is nearly over as Huddersfield Town face Reading FC in less than 24 hours time for a place in the Premier League.

Around 39,000 Town supporters will descend on Wembley for the SkyBet Championship Play-Off final in an encounter billed as the '£200 million game'.

Tickets have been bought, travel arrangements made, Wembley merchandise purchased but have you got your singing voices ready to back David Wagner's men as they attempt to go all the way?

To help, the Examiner have picked out the top terrace chants for you to practice and get you in the mood ahead of the big kick-off tomorrow afternoon....

1.Ooh to Be a Terrier (a popular classic)

Ooh to, Ooh to be, Ooh To Be A Terrier (repeated)

2. Ain't Nobody...(a tribute to Elias Kachunga)

Ain't Nobody like Kachunga, makes me happy, makes me feel this way.

3. Huddersfield Town – The Greatest Football Team (simple and effective)

And it's Huddersfield Town,

Huddersfield Town AFC.

By far the greatest team

The world has ever seen...

(repeat)

4. Smile Awhile (The Huddersfield Town Anthem)

There's a team that is dear to its followers,

Their colours are bright Blue & White,

They're a team of renown, the pride of the Town,

And the game of Football is their delight.

All the while, upon the field of play,

Thousands loudly cheer them on their way.

Often you can hear them say, who can beat the Town today?

Then the bells will ring so merrily

Every goal, shall be a memory

So Town play up, and bring the Cup

Back to Huddersfield!

5. Those were the Days (another classic)

Those were the days my friend, we thought they'd never end

We won the league, three times in a row.

We won the FA Cup, and now we're going up

We are Town, oh yes we are the Town.

6. Forever & Ever (an old one but still one of the best)

Forever & ever, we'll follow our team.

For Huddersfield Town, we rule supreme.

We'll never be mastered, by you, by you Bradford b*****ds.

We'll keep the Blue flag flying high

Flying high, we'll never die. We'll keep the blue flag flying high

We'll follow the Huddersfield, and sing along to victory.

7. Huddersfield, Huddersfield (simple and effective)

Huddersfield, Huddersfield, Huddersfield,

Huddersfield, Huddersfield, Huddersfield,

Huddersfield, Huddersfield, Huddersfield,

Huddersfield, Huddersfield!!!

8. Falling in Love (originally Elvis', now Huddersfield Town's)

Take my hand,

Take my whole life too.

For I can't help,

Falling in love with you...

9. We love you Huddersfield (an easy one to remember)

We love you Huddersfield,

We do,

We love you Huddersfield,

We do.

Oh Huddersfield, we love you.

10. Stand up if you love the Town (one to get you on your feet)

Stand up if you love the Town.

Stand up if you love the Town.

Stand up if you love the Town.

Stand up if you love the Town...

11. We won it Three Times (an ode to the title winning days)

We've won it three times,

We've won it three tiiiiiiimes.

None of us remember but

We've won it three times

12. He's better than Klopp (a tribute to David Wagner)

He's better than Klopp,

He's better than Klopp.

David Wagner, he's better than Klopp!

13. Michael Hefele (to the dance track “This Girl” by Kungs vs Cookin’ on 3 Burners)

Der, der, der, der, der – Michael Hefele! (repeat)

14. Saturday Afternoon (another oldie)

Sat'day afternoon at three o'clock, I know where I'm gonna go.

I'm gonna pick my Town scarf up, and head on down to Leeds Road.

Everybody in the Cowshed end, is going to be there toooooooooo

We're gonna sing and shout, just like we always do

Saturday night at the Town ground, who cares what team we play

Cos when Garry Roberts turns it on

We're gonna blow the b*****ds away