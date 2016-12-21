Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

On this day 59 years ago, Huddersfield Town were beaten 7-6 by Charlton Athletic in what was one of the most extraordinary matches of football ever seen.

Town were 5-1 up with 29 minutes to play before the Addicks staged one of the most remarkable comeback victories ever - and it all unfolded in front of Town manager Bill Shankly and an injured 17-year-old Denis Law.

No other team in professional football history has scored six and lost.

Here is the Examiner's match report from that match in 1957.

"Town created football history in a match of thirteen goals against Charlton Athletic at The Valley when they became the first side in League games to score six goals - and lose. It was a game that will always be remembered and for Town it will be regarded as their 'most successful failure'.

"By any standards this was a fantastic game - especially the second half, in which eleven of the thirteen goals were scored. Town held a 5-1 lead with half an hour to go and were playing with confidence against a side which had only ten men, Charlton having lost their centre-half, Ufton, with a dislocated shoulder only fifteen minutes after the start.

"In a matter of twenty minutes Town were in arrears. Three minutes from the final whistle Town had drawn level again but Charlton snatched an amazing victory in the last minute and were given a reception by the crowd similar to that accorded only to Cup-winners.

"Town will be criticised for surrendering a 5-1 lead to ten men and undoubtedly they made mistakes but from me there are no recriminations - merely sympathy - for they were desperately unlucky to lose.

"Making the fullest possible allowance for for Charlton's spirited revival, I say that justice would have been done had the game ended six-all.

"The scoring of the winning goal was a typical example of the whole Charlton revival. The ball went into touch off Simpson 40yds from the Town line. A Charlton player picked up the ball and then put it down again on the touch-line.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in REVEALED: What Aaron Mooy Wants For Christmas Share this video Watch Next

"A spectator, breathing down the back of my neck said in agonised tones, 'For pity's sake, referee, blow the whistle.' Everybody, it seemed, was content with a draw.

"But the throw-in was taken. The ball travelled across the field. There was no apparent danger. Conwell was moving for an interception. Then - disaster! He lost his foothold in the mud and Ryan was left to race on his own towards goal.

"Kennon came out. It was all he could do. Ryan shot. It was not a hard drive and Kennon's attempt to divert it merely sent it up in the air. It had not enough velocity to go over the crossbar and fell into the empty net. Plucky Charlton - but, oh, so lucky!

"Long after the match Town still could not pin-point the moment or the incident which turned the course of the game. Probably it was the scoring of two goals in a minute to reduce the leeway from 5-1 to 5-3.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Find out what Town's Michael Hefele wants for Christmas Share this video Watch Next

"Obviously Town's tactics were at fault to some extent but who could foretell the goal rush that was to bring about this remarkable change of fortune? With an extra man Town had shown that an attacking policy paid. But the very asset which had built up Town's big lead - the aggressive spirit of Taylor and McGarry - led to their downfall.

"In theory Town had five defenders against four Charlton forwards but once Summers, the home outside-left, moved to the centre-forward position, he used the direct route to goal and when Connor (and later Taylor, who was moved to the middle) had to turn in the mud he was through before the widespread Town defence could close the gap.

"There were other examples of leaden-footedness by the Town defence and although Kennon dived over the top of one scoring shot he could hardly be blamed for the rest.

"The inside-forwards might have been brought back but against that it could be argued that the match-winning policy was attack. In fact, had a header from Bain gone under the crossbar instead of a foot over the top it would have made Town 6-4 and Charlton might have yielded up the ghost.

"What of Summers's five-goal feat? He deserved unsparing praise for his great-hearted efforts which left him completely exhausted at the end of the game. Yet the truth is that he had five shots - and they all went in. And of those five only two were hit truly. His first goal was mis-hit, Kennon's diving error gave him another, and a third was a deflection off Connor when Kennon had the ball covered.

"Then there was the crowd. I cannot give them any marks for sportsmanship. Both Kennon and Simpson complained after the match that orange peel and other small objects were thrown at them. Bain said other two spectators moved aggressively towards him as he came off the field. But how they cheered Charlton. Leeds Road supporters might bear in mind the effect of this vocal encouragement when the cup-tie is played between these two teams.

"High spots of Town's performance included Bain's best game for the club at centre-forward. He got two goals and deserved four. Ledger's first goal in League football was a scorcher and Howard's enthusiasm and opportunism should keep him in the running for a first team place.

"This was how the goals came: Massie 26min., Bain 35min, Summers 48min., Bain 49min., McGarry (pen.) 56min., Ledger 60min., Ryan 61min., Summers 62min., Summers 74min., Summers 78min., Summers 83min., Howard 88min., Ryan 89min.

"Result: Charlton Athletic 7 Town 6. Attendance 12,500."