Barcelona's incredible comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last night evoked memories of Charlton's dramatic turnaround against Huddersfield Town back in 1957.

The Spanish giants were trailing 4-0 going into the second leg of the tie, but got off to the perfect start at the Camp Nou with Luis Suarez breaking the deadlock in the third minute.

Layvin Kurzawa's own goal just before half time brought the Catalan side back into the match, with Lionel Messi's penalty putting them within a goal of tying the aggregate score.

But disaster struck for Luis Enrique and his team when Edinson Cavani volleyed in a crucial away goal for the Parisian outfit.

The Spanish champions were 5-3 down with just two minutes of regulation time to play, needing three goals thanks to the Uruguayan's away goal in Barcelona.

But Neymar converted a brilliant free kick and a penalty within three minutes to turn the tie around.

And in the 95th minute the Brazilian set up Sergi Roberto to stab home from close range, leading to pandemonium at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona made Champions League history by overturning the 4-0 deficit, and their incredible comeback brings back memories of Charlton's equally extraordinary reverse against Town in 1957.

On Saturday December 21, Bill Shankly's second tier Town travelled to the Valley to take on the Addicks who had been relegated from Division One the previous season.

Town legend Les Massie kicked the scoring off in the first half after Charlton captain Derek Ufton was taken to hospital with a dislocated shoulder.

In the era before substitutes, Charlton were forced to play 73 minutes of the match with 10-men and fell further behind when Alex Bain doubled Town's lead on the stroke of half time.

At the interval, Charlton boss Jimmy Trotter switched winger Johnny Summers into a centre-forward role and was immediately rewarded as the Londoner bagged his first of the game in the 47th minute.

The promotion-chasing Addicks were back in the game for just two minutes before Alex Bain pulled back Town's two-goal cushion with his second of the day.

Bill McGarry bagged a penalty and Bob Ledger netted for Town, giving the visitors a 5-1 lead with just 37 minutes to go on a chilly afternoon in the capital.

But Charlton would not lie down.

John Ryan scored the Addicks' second before Summers single-handedly turned the match on its head.

The forward notched a brace in the 64th minute, before firing the hosts ahead with another three goals in just eight minutes.

Town were reeling on a deteriorating Valley pitch, but managed to score an 86th minute equaliser courtesy of Stan Howard.

Despite the goal, Charlton were still in the ascendancy and notched the winner with almost the last kick of the game.

Summers crossed for Ryan, who beat Town keeper Sandy Kennon to earn Charlton a valuable two points in their quest to return to the top flight of English football.