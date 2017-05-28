Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town forward Izzy Brown has one of the more unconventional pre-match traditions - and it involves cucumber.

The 20-year-old, who joined the side in January from parent club Chelsea, eats three pieces of cucumber before every game and says he can't play without the pre-match tradition.

He said: "Two years ago the Under 23s were playing Bolton Wanderers. I was in front of Lewis Baker in the line at the canteen and went past the salad. He said: 'Eat three pieces of cucumber before the game and you will score a hat-trick.'

"So I ate them and I did score a hat-trick, ever since then I have to eat three little circles of cucumber before every game."

Town face Reading FC in Monday afternoon's SkyBet Championship Play-Off final and Izzy Brown says that while everyone put them down, they've shown how good they have been all campaign.

He said: "Everyone said, 'It's a fluke, Huddersfield are going to fall off, but we haven't, when we are at it I don't think anybody in the league can beat us, all the boys deserve massive credit.

"Other teams spend £10m on a single player and obviously Huddersfield don't do that, but what we have here is a team who believe in the manager and give 100%."

Town have been praised all season for the way in which their players have been able to maintain their fitness and Brown explains why.

He continued: "If we have a game on a Saturday and no midweek game, we recover Sunday, are off Monday, but in Tuesday for a double session.

“We start at 9am, finish about 6pm. Gym session in the morning then go outside and do 18 box-to-boxes, lots of running. That is hard.

"In the afternoon we train and it is so sharp, if you're not right you won't be playing the weekend. It shows in our fitness as we have scored a lot of late goals.

"We also train at the same time of the game, so if it's a night kick-off it'd be at 5pm from three days before, and we have a session the morning of the game, mainly set pieces, to get us out of the hotel.

"The manager was probably the main reason I joined, the way he wants to play is the exact same as me. You work hard defensively and when you have the ball you have the freedom to express yourself."

On his loan spell he said: "I am very happy with how it's gone, sometimes you get in your mind, if I had stayed, where would I be now, how many games would I have played?

"You can never guarantee anything. Steve Clarke was the manager when I was there at Chelsea, he liked me, but he was sacked a month after I left.

“Imagine the next manager came in and didn't like me, I would have been back with the Under-18s, I think it was the right decision.

"This is my first taste of proper men's football, and it is tough, you grow up quick, all the boys will be here next season, the manager will still be here hopefully.

"I am happy, I would love to be here playing in the Premier League, and everything is in our hands to make that happen."