Chelsea midfielder Izzy Brown has hinted at a possible return to Huddersfield Town next season, having spent the previous campaign on loan with the Terriers.

The attacking midfielder quickly became a firm favourite at the John Smith's Stadium and even scored the goal to secure Town's spot in the play-offs in the 1-0 win over Molineux.

And the 20-year-old Brown has teased fans about the possibility of a longer stay in West Yorkshire, having joined the Terriers in January on the back of a loan spell at Rotherham earlier in the season.

Brown tweeted: "Thank you to all the #htafc & #rufc fans for the support last season, forever a place in my heart for both clubs!"

And when Town fan Gary Palmer replied to the England Under 21 international suggesting it sounded like a goodbye, the youngster responded in a way which excited many fans.

He replied: "Never said it was a goodbye, just a thank you."

Brown has previously admitted of his desire to play in the Premier League - whether that be with Town or parent club Chelsea.

After the play-off final win over Reading FC, he said: “I definitely think I can play in the Premier League and you just never know, I might come back to Huddersfield."