Huddersfield Town's on-loan Chelsea midfielder Kasey Palmer has revealed why he chose a loan spell at Huddersfield Town this season.

The 20-year-old has become a regular name on David Wagner's team-sheet since joining from Stamford Bridge and has repaid the coach with three goals and three assists so far this season.

And the German coach was a major factor in persuading Palmer to join Town at the start of this campaign.

In an interview with Goal.com, Palmer said: "The way they play, the style of play, how David sees me playing, that was crucial and made me believe that I will develop for the future.

"That was a big reason why I came here because the style of play and attractive football is what I have been used to in previous seasons. To do it in a men’s team will only be a positive and it will help my development increase even quicker - which made me excited to join."

And the England Under 21 international believes he is developing at Town and learning off everyone at the club every day.

"I think to come and play in the Championship, for me, is a great experience and I can’t help but learn every day, being around experienced players," he continued.

"Also learning off the young players who are coming through here, the young players we have are brilliant and along with the experienced players like the skipper Dean Whitehead, you can only learn off the people who are here.

"It has been a great experience so far, getting out on loan, meeting new people every day, new coaches, new staff so that can only be a positive to get out of academy football and into the real world of playing on a Saturday. I play in front of fans that really love the club with a passion.

"When I met the manager, the manager just said: 'It will be a similar style to what you are used to and I will try and get you playing in a number 10 role.' Then I try to learn off the senior pros that are here and try to get as many games as possible in men’s football.

"So far, I have got a lot of starts under my belt which I am proud of and I think as many starts as I can get in the rest of the season will be good for me."