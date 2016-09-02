Chelsea loanee scores as Huddersfield Town win friendly at Liverpool

Jack Payne and Kasey Palmer got the goals as Huddersfield Town beat Liverpool 2-1 in a behind-closed-doors game.

David Wagner's side came from behind to win against his old mate Jurgen Klopp’s charges at the Reds’ Melwood training base.

WATCH: How Kasey Palmer helped Huddersfield Town sign Tareiq Holmes-Dennis

Liverpool, who fielded England duo James Milner and Danny Ings, went ahead through teenager Ovie Ejaria.

The former Arsenal midfielder scored after Luke Coddington saved from Brazilian Roberto Firmino.

Payne levelled when he got the better of Austrian keeper Alex Manninger in a one-on-one.

And a loose pass by the stopper allowed Chelsea loanee Palmer to clinch victory with a cool finish on 80 minutes.

That meant Town avenged their 2-0 defeat by Liverpool at the John Smith’s Stadium in pre-season.

Back then, a 21,266 crowd saw Marko Grujic and Alberto Moreno make the scoresheet.

Spanish full-back Moreno featured in the latest clash, as did Lucas Leiva, the Brazilian midfielder who damaged a hamstring during the John Smith’s meeting.