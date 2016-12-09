Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kasey Palmer is a big fan of Tammy Abraham, but is desperate to put one over on his Chelsea teammate when Huddersfield Town host Bristol City.

The Stamford Bridge club are sure to be taking note as two of their top prospects go head to head in West Yorkshire.

Palmer, 20, has been increasingly influential in the No10 role for Town, and scored in last Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Blackburn Rovers.

Meanwhile Abraham, 19, has banged in 12 goals for Bristol City.

The pair are getting a first taste of senior football after winning the FA Youth Cup and UEFA Youth League in back-to-back seasons together at Chelsea.

“Tammy is a great player and he has done it all at youth level so it is no surprise he has gone on to the Championship and continued the form he showed in youth football, because he is a great goalscorer,” Palmer told Goal.

“He is a threat in the box so he is always going to score at whatever level, so for him to show it in a first-team environment is great for him.

“He is a good player. What he shows in the Championship, I personally believe he can show in the Premier League.

“I think he needs to focus on scoring as many as possible and hopefully he breaks into the first team as much as I want to, but I think we will stop him.

“If the boss asks I will tell him what to watch out for from Tammy, but for us we will play our way and focus on getting the three points.

“It is always good to play against people that you have played with in the past, the banter is good and hopefully we get the three points and the bragging rights end up with me.”