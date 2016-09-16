Huddersfield Town's Danny Ward will inevitably be watching his parent club tonight as Liverpool face a tough trip Chelsea in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp decided to loan out 23-year-old goalkeeper Ward at the start of the season after bringing in Loris Karius from his former club Mainz 05 despite a goalkeeping crisis at Liverpool.

Karius was brought in to solve Liverpool's issues between the sticks - with Simon Mignolet and Adam Bogdan both having seasons to forget last campaign - but the stopper broke his hand in the pre-season match against Antonio Conte's Chelsea.

Ward was obviously still seen as one for the future by Klopp, but he has done everything possible to get the former Dortmund manager to notice his ability.

WATCH: David Wagner says Danny Ward's mistake at Brighton is no issue whatsoever

The keeper started his first international match for Wales in their Euro 2016 opening win over Slovakia and has been a rock for Town at the back - with just one blip at Brighton in midweek.

In comparison to Town's goalkeeping department, Liverpool's number 1 for tonight has been debated by fans and pundits alike with half backing Mignolet and the other opting for Karius.

But what could the Reds' selection mean for Ward?

Well, if Mignolet is picked for the match and has a strong game, then Klopp's faith in the Belgian would be restored, meaning Ward remains down the pecking order at Anfield.

Liverpool 0-1 Man City -Here's a look at Fernandinho's goal for City. Mignolet should do better there #CitiSports pic.twitter.com/x2pS5Foiz9 — #GhElections (@Citi973) February 28, 2016

Should Mignolet start and be at fault however, then it's hard to see the manager giving the Belgian many more opportunities and a transfer next summer could well be on the cards.

This could leave the door open for Ward to steal a spot at least on the bench for Liverpool next season - should he have a strong campaign with Town.

If Karius starts, then Klopp's belief in Mignolet has clearly gone and the former Sunderland man would surely be relegated to the bench for most of the season - somewhere he may not want to be come the next transfer window.

Whether the Reds bring in another keeper is yet to be seen, but if Danny Ward continues the way he is at Town - minus that single error - then he will surely have a case for a spot in Klopp's squad next year.