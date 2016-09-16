Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Chelsea v Liverpool: What the Premier League clash could mean for Huddersfield Town's loan star, Danny Ward

  • By

Will Liverpool's goalkeepers have another night to forget?

Leeds United 0 Huddersfield Town 1, 10.09.16: Town's Danny Ward makes a great save.
Leeds United 0 Huddersfield Town 1, 10.09.16: Town's Danny Ward makes a great save.

Huddersfield Town's Danny Ward will inevitably be watching his parent club tonight as Liverpool face a tough trip Chelsea in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp decided to loan out 23-year-old goalkeeper Ward at the start of the season after bringing in Loris Karius from his former club Mainz 05 despite a goalkeeping crisis at Liverpool.

Karius was brought in to solve Liverpool's issues between the sticks - with Simon Mignolet and Adam Bogdan both having seasons to forget last campaign - but the stopper broke his hand in the pre-season match against Antonio Conte's Chelsea.

Ward was obviously still seen as one for the future by Klopp, but he has done everything possible to get the former Dortmund manager to notice his ability.

WATCH: David Wagner says Danny Ward's mistake at Brighton is no issue whatsoever

WATCH: David Wagner says Danny Ward's mistake at Brighton is no issue whatsoever
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

The keeper started his first international match for Wales in their Euro 2016 opening win over Slovakia and has been a rock for Town at the back - with just one blip at Brighton in midweek.

In comparison to Town's goalkeeping department, Liverpool's number 1 for tonight has been debated by fans and pundits alike with half backing Mignolet and the other opting for Karius.

But what could the Reds' selection mean for Ward?

Well, if Mignolet is picked for the match and has a strong game, then Klopp's faith in the Belgian would be restored, meaning Ward remains down the pecking order at Anfield.

Should Mignolet start and be at fault however, then it's hard to see the manager giving the Belgian many more opportunities and a transfer next summer could well be on the cards.

This could leave the door open for Ward to steal a spot at least on the bench for Liverpool next season - should he have a strong campaign with Town.

If Karius starts, then Klopp's belief in Mignolet has clearly gone and the former Sunderland man would surely be relegated to the bench for most of the season - somewhere he may not want to be come the next transfer window.

Whether the Reds bring in another keeper is yet to be seen, but if Danny Ward continues the way he is at Town - minus that single error - then he will surely have a case for a spot in Klopp's squad next year.

Huddersfield Town latest

Brighton v Town: Five Things We Learned Town Ticket Offer for QPR Clash David Wagner Looks To QPR Clash Town v QPR: Pick Your Team
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

FIFA 17: Player ratings leaked for Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and more

What ratings do Manchester United new boys Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic receive?

Related Tags

In The News
Barclay's Premier League
Teams
Chelsea FC
Liverpool FC
Huddersfield Town FC
People
Danny Ward

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

  1. Joel Lynch
    "I'm not saying they didn't train hard at Huddersfield, but perhaps not as hard as we train here" - Les Ferdinand
  2. Huddersfield Town FC
    Whatever happened to QPR's former Huddersfield Town loan defender Jack Robinson?
  3. Football League Championship
    Championship transfer rumours: Newcastle United set to sign former Manchester United starlet
  4. Queens Park Rangers FC
    Huddersfield Town v Queens Park Rangers: A Hoops perspective
  5. England Football Team
    Huddersfield Town set to host England vs Germany clash next month....at under 20 level

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent