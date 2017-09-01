Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Danny Drinkwater has become the most expensive player to ever play to Huddersfield Town yesterday thanks to his deadline day switch to Premier League champions Chelsea.

The former Town loanee joined the Blues from Leicester City, with whom he lifted the 2015/16 Premier League trophy, on a five-year deal for £35m.

Drinkwater was a key part in the Foxes' title-winning campaign, making 35 league appearances and scoring two goals on the way to pipping Tottenham Hotspur to the crown.

Weirdly, in 2009/10 when on loan from Manchester United, the midfielder also made 35 league appearances and scored two goals Town on the Terriers' way to the League One play-offs.

Drinkwater played in both legs of the play-off semi-final, where Town were beaten 2-0 on aggregate by Millwall.

The now-Chelsea man is by far and away the most expensive player ever to have pulled on a Town shirt following his deadline day move to Antonio Conte's side, with Jordan Rhodes the closest player to him having joined Sheffield Wednesday for a reported £12m over the summer.