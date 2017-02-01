Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton was full of praise for Huddersfield Town ahead of his side's visit to the John Smith's Stadium on Thursday.

Fifth-placed Town trail the Seagulls by 11 points, but can cut the deficit to the top two and climb above Sunday's opposition Leeds United into fourth with a win in midweek.

And Hughton believes David Wagner's side will be in and around the play-off spots come the end of the campaign.

In his pre-match press conference, Hughton said: "They're a very good side and you could see them building from last season, the manager went in and certainly instilled his philosophy of how he wants the team to play.

"But I think the real changing point was in the summer, when I think they recruited very well. They started the season well, had a little dip but then showed the character in the team to come again.

"They've got a very good squad and way of playing, and I certainly expect them to be right up there come the end of the season."

The former Newcastle boss went on to give an injury update ahead of the trip north, with Gaetan Bong and Niki Maenpaa ruled out of the fixture and Sam Baldock a doubt.

One player who will be at Hughton's disposal is top scorer Glenn Murray, who signed a permanent deal at the South coast club on transfer deadline day.

On the ex-Bournemouth man, Hughton said: "It was important for Glenn and the club. He's come in and done very well for us, so we knew as a club that we'd like that to continue and have the opportunity to keep him here.

"It settles everybody down, we've got him for this period of time now, and more importantly, Glenn, who showed a great desire to come here, also showed a great desire to stay here.

"He's a player that - because of his record - would have had a lot of offers come the end of the season, so we were fortunate that it was a loan move that couldn't be broken."