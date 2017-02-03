Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton was shocked by his side's poor performance against Huddersfield Town last night.

Town out-played the league leaders and came away with an impressive 3-1 victory against the south coast side tipped for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Goals from Tommy Smith, Nahki Wells and Elias Kachunga sunk the seasiders in West Yorkshire, with Brighton centre-back Lewis Dunk sent off in the 67th minute for a second bookable offense.

And boss Hughton put the defeat down to a dismal display from his side, rather than an exceptional Town performance.

Hughton told The Argus: "They are a good side but there were not any surprises for me in the way they played. They are good off the front, have good pace and movement.

"What surprised me was how poor we were. There was an early sign when we put ourselves in a position where Bruno ends up getting a booking.

"By the time they got their first goal it wasn't a surprise. We were just way off the pace. It can happen. If you ask me the reason why I don't know. I can't say we deserved any more than we got."

Despite a disappointing defeat, the Albion boss had no qualms over his captain's red card - received after two yellow cards for tackles on Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown.

Hughton said: "He played the ball but he was already on a yellow and that gives the referee a decision to make. It's another one for Lewis that he has to learn from."

Brighton captain Bruno was equally disappointed with the Seagulls' performance, but acknowledged the Terriers' terrific display.

"They had more intensity, more quality with the ball. Especially in the first half, we were 45 minutes defending," said the Spaniard, who was booked within 30 seconds of kick off for a foul on Rajiv Van La Parra - who tormented his marker throughout the match.

"We couldn’t keep the ball. It is so difficult to play away from home without quality on the ball. If you cannot pass the ball three or four times to kill their momentum, it is difficult to play."

He added: "It was tough for me but it wasn't just me, it was the whole team. We didn't play well."